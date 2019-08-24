COVINGTON -- On a hot and steamy Friday night at Homer Sharp Stadium, Newton’s new head football coach, Camiel Grant celebrated his debut victory as the Rams went on to defeat the Alcovy Tigers 45-0.
“This win defines nothing,” said Coach Grant. “What this win means is that it accomplishes one goal and we have next game to focus on another.”
The Tigers won the toss and began the very first series at its 30-yard line. The Tigers were finding success with three series of running plays until the fourth play of the Alcovy drive when running back, JaQuez Snell fumbled the ball on the Rams 48-yard line to only have it recovered by Newton linebacker, Greg Lewis.
The Rams capitalized on the Tigers turnover, putting together a seven-play drive begins with a handoff to Josh Hardeman and finishing the drive with a handoff to Jerrol Hines for a 3-yard touchdown run.
Hines wasn’t finished yet as he scored on the Rams two-point conversion to take the first lead of the night, 8-0 with 8:08 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers were unable to move the ball in its next series and was forced to punt. The Rams, again, took advantage in its next series as quarterback Neal Howard rolled out to Hines from the 20-yard line before connecting on a 61-yard score for the Rams second touchdown on the night.
After the point-after touchdown by Abidel Velasquez, The Rams took a 14-0 lead with 5:10 remaining in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Tigers we're plagued with miss scoring opportunities and costly penalties for much of the game.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight,” Alcovy head coach Jason Dukes said, “And I bear a lot of responsibility for that as the head coach. We looked like we were playing a first game. We have a lot of things to clean up.”
Near the end of the first half, Newton's Romeo Carson blocked a punt it and took it in 10 yards for a score, giving the Rams their first special team score of the season.
After the point-after kick by Velasquez, the Rams extends it lead to 21-0.
The Rams added three more points before the half on a Velasquez 21-yard field goal to give the Rams a commanding 24-0 lead at the half.
The Rams came out in the second half continuing it dominance as Howard connected with Robert Lewis on a touchdown pass.
The point after by Velasquez gave the Rams a 30-0 lead.
The Rams toward the end continued to finish off the Tigers with a 27-yard field Goal by Velasquez, and two rushing touchdowns by Kenton Hambright and Carson.
“the kids are locked in and focused on the tasks in front of them.” Said Coach Grant, “We didn’t play bad, but we have to get better.”