LILBURN — Newton’s girls basketball team picked up a 69-50 victory at fourth-ranked Parkview on Tuesday.
The Rams won for the third time in four games, improving to 4-5 on the season and 2-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.
Sanaa Tripp led Newton with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, Tre’Miyah Berry had 18 points and Ashleigh Norris had 16 points.
Newton’s boys lost the nightcap in a close battle, 64-62. The Rams were led by 18 points from Stephon Castle, 16 points from T.J. Clark and 11 points and eight rebounds from Jakai Newton.
