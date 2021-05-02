Newton’s girls track and field team placed third in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at Parkview.
The Rams scored 106 points, finishing behind only champion Brookwood’s 196 and runner-up Parkview’s 174.
The performance was highlighted by a 1-2-3 finish in the 100-meter dash from McKenzie Calloway (12.34 seconds), Laliyah Sterling (12.72) and Amoi Hagans (12.76). Calloway also was runner-up in the 200 at 25.36. The sprinters also keyed a first-place finish in the 400 relay at 48.22.
In the field events, Newton’s Jordyn Ash won the triple jump (36 feet, 6 inches) and took second in the long jump (17-1 3/4). Teammate Hadijat Olushesi won the high jump (4-8) and was fourth in the triple jump (32-8).
Newton’s boys finished with 48 points and placed fifth. Their top performers were Tyrell Floyd, who was third in the 100 (11.11), and Almar Clarke, who was third in the 400 (50.62).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.