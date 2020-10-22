When Artice Hobbs IV arrived at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School in 2016, he dealt with the typical challenges as his classmates.
The teenagers were away from their families, sorting through college rigors and discovering military expectations for the first time. The lifestyle — and the rules and regulations that come with it — requires a transition period, beginning with the eye-opening first semester.
“It was almost like a fire hose in your mouth and you’re trying to take it all in,” the former Newton High standout said.
During that first semester at prep school, Hobbs admitted to serious thoughts of leaving military school. Now a senior running back at Army, he is glad he stuck it out at prep school and made it to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., even if he still misses his family and his frequent trips to American Deli in Covington.
“It’s almost like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hobbs said. “I’m not going to lie to you. When I first got here four years ago and went to prep school I wasn’t too fond of the academy itself. I had a hard time transitioning from high school to Army and the college atmosphere. It was a culture shock for me. But I have a good support system. My family, my friends and my brothers on the team are the primary reasons I’m still here. Thank God for them.”
The academy now feels more like home, as well as the pathway to a bright future. Hobbs, who is studying geospatial information systems, finds out his post-academy job soon and learns of where he will be stationed in the spring.
“Now for me personally, I’m settled in a life that I’m going to live,” he said. “I’m very content with where I’m at. I’m just truly thankful for the whole process and I really see the light at the end of the tunnel. I really feel like I’m going to reap the benefits of going through this process. I just really want to help people in general. Being here with (head) Coach (Jeff) Monken and my brothers really taught me humility and being a servant leader. I’m so people-oriented. I really want to help people.”
Hobbs also has enjoyed his experience with the Army football program. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back has played regularly the past three seasons and has enjoyed his four years, which included 2017 and 2018 seasons with more than 10 wins and back-to-back bowl victories.
“I can think of two favorite football memories (at Army),” Hobbs said. “My favorite one was when I scored in my first college football game. We were playing against Fordham and they pitched the ball and I went to the left side. I remember getting the ball and scoring like a 20-yard touchdown. It was kind of one of those bucket list things. I couldn’t wait to find pictures and videos of me scoring. The second-most memorable in football was the Armed Forces Bowl sophomore year when we played Houston. Our quarterback, Kelvin Hopkins, juked out almost the entire defense and ran 70 yards. The thing I loved most was the entire offense, including myself, ran down field in convoy-like style with him. That play itself really defined the way we play as a team.”
Army slipped to 5-8 last season, but entered this weekend with a 5-1 record, already matching last year’s win total. Hobbs has carried 17 times for 106 yards (6.2 per carry) and has two catches for 11 yards in an offense that spreads the touches around.
“We decided way back in June, the first day of June, we wanted to turn this season around from last year s team and that’s exactly what we did,” Hobbs said. “The thing that made our team closer is that everybody was quarantined together (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). I think our bonds developed more into a brotherly-like bond, so when it comes down to it you are doing it for your brother on your left and your right.”
Hobbs has high hopes for his final college football season before he focuses on spring graduation and a military career. Some huge games remain on the schedule with home games against Air Force (Nov. 7) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 21), a special one for the numerous Georgia players on the team, followed by a Dec. 12 matchup with Navy in Philadelphia.
“Our main goal is becoming a better team and better football players each day,” Hobbs said. “If you set too many goals, you lose focus on the main one.”
