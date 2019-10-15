In what was expected to be a promising football career at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for Dre Butler, the former Newton senior never stepped foot on campus after graduating high school in 2018.
Butler, a two-sport star at Newton, was deemed ineligible to play for the Mocs and instead was forced to sit out the upcoming fall football season. His sudden change of plans, however, didn’t discourage the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end from looking to take his talents elsewhere.
“I already had a little bit of doubt that I wasn’t going to be able to go,” Butler said. “It was just on to the next, really. I had to get somewhere.”
Over the next few months, Butler exchanged numerous conversations with junior college programs. Independence Community College, a school featured on the popular Netflix show, “Last Chance U” was one of the first program’s to contact Butler.
“There were a lot of JUCO schools that were interested in me,” Butler said. “At that point, I was just trying to leave. (Coach Kiyoshi Harris) reached out to me. We were talking for a month or so and then he came to Newton High School and visited me. We had a sit-down and he basically explained everything to me and I just signed right then.”
After sitting out the year, Butler didn't need a ton of persuasion from Harris to convince him that a move to Independence, Kansas for the upcoming 2019 season was the best thing for him.
“When coach (Harris) came, he was explaining to me about how they were trying to turn the program around and how I could help,” Butler said. “It just caught my attention. I wanted to come here and make a difference.”
In the coming weeks, Butler was on campus practicing with the team.
“I went to Independence last spring,” Butler said. “When we I got here in the spring, we started spring ball. So basically the players that were coming in during the spring, I was doing things with them. We were just having our spring camp.”
Before Butler ever played a game for the Pirates, he received his first FBS Division 1 offer from Akron University on July 24.
One month later, in his first collegiate game against Dodge City, Butler recorded three sacks and forced one fumble while also recording a pass breakup.
Three days later, Butler was offered by Liberty University.
Over the course of the next month, Butler continued to receiver D-1 offers. Next, it was an offer from Colorado on Sept. 4. Then it was an offer from Arizona on Sept. 11 and Texas Tech on Sept. 17.
On Oct. 3, Butler received his first ACC offer from Virginia and was later offered by Oregon State, Maryland and Nebraska in the next week.
With the attention around the nation continuing to grow for Butler, it has taken some getting used to for the Covington, Georgia native.
“All of this attention is still new to me,” Butler said. “It’s awesome now. I’ve been playing well. I love this team. Everything is just one sound. We’re a team. There’s not any individual players.”
With National Signing Day still several months away, Butler said he hasn’t narrowed down his list of where he’d like to continue his collegiate football career yet. Instead, he’s focused on finishing out his first season at Independence as best as he can.
“Right now, I’m taking it day-by-day,” Butler said. “I don’t leave until the spring, so that’s when I’ll start narrowing things down.”