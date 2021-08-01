Olympics: Athletics-July 30 Evening Session

Newton grad Elija Godwin competes for the USA Track and Field team in the 1,600 relay mixed preliminaries during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021.

 Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

TOKYO, Japan — Former Newton Rams star Elija Godwin is an Olympic medalist.

The current Georgia Bulldog won a bronze medal in the 1,600-meter mixed relay Saturday in track and field action at Olympic Stadium. He earned the medal after running on the relay in prelims, then the U.S. foursome of Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood finished in third in the finals with a time of 3 minutes, 10.22 seconds.

Godwin set the Georgia Bulldogs’ record in the outdoor 400-meter dash with an Olympic standard time of 44.61 this year. Scheduled to return to Athens for the 2022 seasons, Godwin ran a leg on the record-breaking 400 relay (38.54) that was second at this year's NCAA Outdoor Championships and clocked a 44.21 (fastest indoor 400 relay leg in collegiate history) for the fourth-place Bulldog 1,600 relay team indoors at Nationals.

