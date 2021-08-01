...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH FULTON...ROCKDALE...
NORTHEASTERN CLAYTON...SOUTHERN DEKALB AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY
COUNTIES UNTIL 415 AM EDT...
At 323 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Conley, or 8 miles
north of Jonesboro...moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to
ground lightning.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light...unsecured objects.
Some locations in the path of this storm include
Atlanta, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Stockbridge, Forest Park,
Morrow, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Lithonia, Belvedere Park,
Candler-Mcafee, Lakeview Estates, Druid Hills, Blacksville, Rex,
Belmont, Arabia Mountain, Hidden Valley Park and Flippen.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
HAIL...0.25IN
WIND...40MPH
Newton grad Elija Godwin competes for the USA Track and Field team in the 1,600 relay mixed preliminaries during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021.
TOKYO, Japan — Former Newton Rams star Elija Godwin is an Olympic medalist.
The current Georgia Bulldog won a bronze medal in the 1,600-meter mixed relay Saturday in track and field action at Olympic Stadium. He earned the medal after running on the relay in prelims, then the U.S. foursome of Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood finished in third in the finals with a time of 3 minutes, 10.22 seconds.
Godwin set the Georgia Bulldogs’ record in the outdoor 400-meter dash with an Olympic standard time of 44.61 this year. Scheduled to return to Athens for the 2022 seasons, Godwin ran a leg on the record-breaking 400 relay (38.54) that was second at this year's NCAA Outdoor Championships and clocked a 44.21 (fastest indoor 400 relay leg in collegiate history) for the fourth-place Bulldog 1,600 relay team indoors at Nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.