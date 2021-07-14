ATHENS — Elija Godwin experienced lows and highs — in that order — during his recent business trip to the West Coast.
The University of Georgia track standout — perhaps best known up to now as the Bulldogs athlete involved in a near-fatal encounter with a javelin in practice two years ago — ventured to Eugene, Oregon, for the NCAA National Outdoor Championships and then stayed put for the ensuing U.S. Track & Field Trials.
While Godwin — a 2018 graduate of Newton High School — was displeased with his performance at the NCAAs (where he did not qualify for the 400-meter finals), a week later he did earn a spot on Team USA and will represent his country at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
“That’s been the goal all year, which probably played a role in why the NCAAs didn’t go the way I wanted them to,” Godwin said of the fulfillment of his Olympic dream. “Like I’ve said this whole outdoor season, I’ve been working toward the Olympic standard, and hitting the Olympic standard was one of my goals because I wasn’t going to the trials to just be a spectator or to just be around. I really wanted to make the team, so that’s what I’ve been focused on this whole year.”
On the last day of the trials in late June, Godwin came in sixth in the 400-meter finals; even though he wasn’t among the top three finishers automatically qualified for the Olympics, he was informed after the his race that all eight finalists in the event — both men and women — would form a relay consortium of sorts.
The 2021 Olympics will see the introduction of a new race — the 1,600-meter mixed relay — so Team USA expanded its roster, creating a spot for Godwin and several others.
“I came out there with a dream and hopes that I wanted to see through, to see the reality of what my dreams have been for so long,” said Godwin, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on July 1. “I had every expectation to make the team."
When asked his reaction to getting the Olympic nod, Godwin said, “In the moment, I was critiquing the race, looking at how I could have done this or that better, so it took a while before I had that feeling I probably should have had at first.
“But now that it’s settled in and I can zoom out and look at it for what it is, it’s amazing to me and I’m really excited about it. I’m ready to see it through. I can’t wait to get out there and compete. I think it’s going to come full circle when I put on the uniform and we’re out there competing. It feels good to be able to say you’re an Olympian.”
Godwin has enjoyed success in the relays while at Georgia and earlier this year recorded the fastest 400 indoor relay leg in college history. But he assents most of his relay work in 2021 hasn’t unfolded out of doors.
“There’s two relay teams — mixed relay and the 4x400. I don’t know where I’ll fit in just yet,” he said. “I ran on the 4x400 teams indoors the whole season…We haven’t done much 4x400 outdoor, though.”
Godwin is believed to be the first Newton County resident — in the last several decades, at least — to compete in the Olympics.
“I don’t know of anybody else from here who’s ever made the Olympic team,” he said. “It was definitely cool to see Candace Hill from Rockdale at the trials. She made it into the finals in the 100 (meters) and it was great to see somebody from the same place. She’s probably the closest we’ve got.”
Godwin expressed confidence that Team USA would haul in the relay hardware.
“I’m pretty sure we’ll come home with gold,” he said. “In the 4x400, the Olympic Trials was probably a harder race than we’ll get in the Olympics, honestly. The top eight in the finals at the trials were the eight fastest in the world. We were all in the finals.”
There will be a number of faces familiar to Godwin in Tokyo as 26 current and former UGA athletes — 13 of them track and field athletes — are part of Team USA. Godwin, who said that he’s generally not someone who looks to others for race-day inspiration, added that he’s pleased to be among colleagues.
“When I got to UGA, and this is rare for me, I got inspired by somebody around me,” he said. “I know it sounds weird, but I work really hard, and a lot of my motivation is internal motivation. I get myself ready, especially when I’m practicing and competing. A lot of my focus is within myself and what I can do in the moment.
“So when I first got to UGA, one person I really admired was Lynna Irby. Watching somebody go after it, trying to get better day in and day out every day and watching how hard she worked was very inspiring to me. She went pro after that year and I saw her at trials. I got to thinking that we could wind up on the same relay team and that would be cool to see. I don’t know if could happen or not, but I was thinking about it. I’ll definitely feel comfortable. I’ll have my people out there.”
