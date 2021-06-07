ATHENS — Covington native Elija Godwin is making up for lost time by making the most of every single day.
The University of Georgia sprinter, who is set to compete June 9-12 at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, missed his chance at the NCAAs in 2019 when he was injured in a bizarre — and nearly fatal — accident involving a javelin, and the COVID-19 pandemic shut down competition for everyone in 2020.
So Godwin, a 2018 graduate of Newton High School, looks forward to his opportunity to once again race for NCAA gold, but he’s looking ahead and not behind.
“My mindset isn’t that the last two years wasn’t what I wanted or what I was expecting,” said Godwin, who in 2019 was named the SEC’s Co-Men’s Freshman Runner of the Year. “I just made the best out of what I had. There was a certain way I had to think about it, and that was to keep pushing. You find your motivation however you can.
“For me, it’s not the javelin situation that drives me. When it happened it was a big scare, but you have to be strong in your faith if you’re going to find the strength to come back and do what you need to do. But my motivation now is to finish what I started. ... That’s what drives me every season — trying to accomplish what I came here to do.”
At the NCAAs, Godwin, a junior human development and family sciences major, will compete in the 400 meters and will run in the 400-meter relay with sophomore sensation Mattew Boling, Arian Smith and Delano Dunkley. This spring, Godwin set a new school record in the 400 in a time of 44.61 seconds and the relay team bested the previous school mark (set four years ago) with a 39.02 finish at the NCAA East Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I’ve been getting faster and faster the entire season — I’ve PR’d more times than I can count now,” said Godwin. “But it’s all about getting better every time you get on the track. For me, it’s about doing whatever it took to get there — don’t switch things up and don’t overthink the moment and just finish out strong.”
Although Godwin had a setback in March when he failed to qualify for the 400 at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Arkansas, it did not take him long to bounce back as the 1,600 team finished in fourth place behind Godwin’s 44.21 split, the fastest 400-meter relay leg in collegiate history.
“I had a mishap in the indoor season when I didn’t make the finals (in the 400) at nationals, which was very unexpected,” he said. “I may have taken the moment for granted, I may have let the moment get too big or I may have underestimated the competition.
“I don’t know exactly what happened, but I turned around and made up for it later when I ran in the 4x400 and had the world’s fastest time split ever recorded. I think I made up for it.”
Godwin said that competing and training with Boling — considered one of the fastest sprinters in the world — has improved his own performance.
“What sets Matthew apart is his mindset and his determination,” said Godwin of Boling, who has qualified for the 100, 200 and 400 relay for the NCAAs. “He’s willing to put himself in a position to excel. He takes care of his body, gets his sleep and does the small things that help his team out and helps everybody become better. As a teammate, he’s elite on and off the track, and that’s the best part of being his teammate. He’s definitely made me better. Big races don’t phase you as much when you line up beside a guy like Matthew in practice every day.”
Going into the NCAAs, there has been a spot of controversy surrounding Georgia coach Petros Kyprianou, who announced last month he would not be returning to coach the Bulldogs after this season. Godwin indicated he’ll be sorry to see Kyprianou — who has led both the men’s and women’s programs to national titles in the last three years — go, but he’s not inclined to leave Athens.
“I’m a Georgia boy at heart. I’ve never lived anywhere but Georgia,” said Godwin. “There was no better college for me than Georgia because I wanted to keep my talent in-state. My decision to come to Georgia was based on Georgia being my home — it wasn’t based on a coach. This is home for me. That was a big part of my decision. I wanted to be a hometown hero.
“Georgia hasn’t been known for sprints, which made it sweeter for me because I wanted to come to Georgia and attract other top sprinters. I wanted to help start a dynasty of sprinters at this school. Now we have the school record in the 4x400 and the 4x100 and I hold the school record in the 400. I’ve stamped my name in UGA track history and that’s exactly what I set out to do.
“You do create bonds with coaches and sometimes it’s hard to watch them leave. But I understand the business aspect of it all and I understand that sometimes things are unstable and there is that chance your coach is going to leave. I want to make decisions that are best for me and I don’t want to run around chasing after a transfer if my coach goes to another place. I made that decision based on what I wanted. This is stamped-on ground. I’m putting my trust in what’s stable and UGA will always be here for me, regardless of who’s coaching.”
At the conclusion of the NCAAs, Godwin plans to stick around Oregon for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held June 17 through 27.
