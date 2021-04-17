Former Newton star Elija Godwin posted the second-fastest 400-meter time in Georgia Bulldogs history during Saturday’s Tom Jones Memorial track and field meet in Gainesville, Fla.
Godwin won the 400 in 45.34 seconds, just .01 seconds off the school record and the fastest time since 1987, when Gary Duncan set the mark of 45.33 at the Alabama Invitational. Godwin already held the No. 2 spot in the record book, but lowered his time in the event.
The UGA junior also teamed with Matthew Boling, Caleb Cavanaugh and Delano Dunkley for a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay in 3:05.53, the ninth-fastest time in school history.
Godwin is coming off a ninth-place finish in the 400 at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, where he ran 46.04 earlier this year. His other highlight from that meet came on a fourth-place 1,600 relay when he ran 44.21, the fastest indoor 400 relay leg in college history.
He also was runner-up in the 400 at the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships in 45.37, then the No. 2 time in school history. At the same SEC meet, he ran the anchor leg (44.68) on a school-record 1,600 relay (3:04.72) that was third.
