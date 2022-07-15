EUGENE, Ore. — Bulldog sprinter Elija Godwin, a Newton grad, was part of the bronze medal winning mixed 1,600-meter relay team during the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday.

Godwin, a native of Covington, ran the opening leg for Team USA’s squad as the foursome also featured American great Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood and Kennedy Simon in the final and Simon, Norwood and Wadeline Jonathas in the prelims. During the night final, Team USA ran a 3:10.16 to take third during the final race of Felix’s career. In the opening heats, the American squad had the fastest qualifying time (3:11.75) in the first group.

Racing with former Lady Bulldog Lynna Irby in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Godwin won a bronze medal in his first mixed relay competition. He closed his 2022 collegiate campaign off on a roll, earning a bronze medal at NCAAs and a silver at the SEC Championships in the 400.

The meet is held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos