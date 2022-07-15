Allyson Felix (USA), Kennedy Simon (USA), Elija Godwin (USA) and Vernon Norwood (USA), left to right, pose for a photo with their bronze medal after finishing third in the 1,600 meter relay final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
EUGENE, Ore. — Bulldog sprinter Elija Godwin, a Newton grad, was part of the bronze medal winning mixed 1,600-meter relay team during the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday.
Godwin, a native of Covington, ran the opening leg for Team USA’s squad as the foursome also featured American great Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood and Kennedy Simon in the final and Simon, Norwood and Wadeline Jonathas in the prelims. During the night final, Team USA ran a 3:10.16 to take third during the final race of Felix’s career. In the opening heats, the American squad had the fastest qualifying time (3:11.75) in the first group.
Racing with former Lady Bulldog Lynna Irby in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Godwin won a bronze medal in his first mixed relay competition. He closed his 2022 collegiate campaign off on a roll, earning a bronze medal at NCAAs and a silver at the SEC Championships in the 400.
The meet is held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
