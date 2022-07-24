EUGENE, Ore. — Newton grad Elija Godwin complemented his bronze medal earned at the beginning of the meet with a gold in the men’s 1,600-meter relay as the World Athletics Championships track and field meet wrapped up in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.
The Covington native and Georgia Bulldogs standout ran a 44.28-second opening leg before Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison closed out the Team USA win with a world-leading time of 2:56.17 to finish more than two seconds ahead of Jamaica. Godwin’s splits in the two rounds of the mixed 1,600 relay and the qualifying round in the men’s relay were 44.89, 44.71 and 44.46 before Sunday night’s display.
In the qualifying round, Godwin handed to Vernon Norwood before Deadmon and Trevor Bassitt finished Team USA’s four laps with a winning time of 2:58.96.
On June 15, Godwin ran the opening leg for Team USA’s mixed 1,600 relay as the foursome ran a 3:10.16 to earn a bronze medal. Godwin handed the baton to Allyson Felix, a 19-time World Championships medalist who officially retired following the race.
