UNC Greensboro senior guard Isaiah Miller initially tested the NBA Draft waters this year, but instead will cause issues for Southern Conference coaches for one final college basketball season.
Those coaches showed their respect for the former Newton star this week when they selected him as the league’s preseason player of the year for a second straight season. The selection wasn’t too surprising as Miller is not only the reigning SoCon player of the year, he also is the two-time defending SoCon defensive player of the year.
Miller’s Spartans also were the coaches' preseason favorites to win the 2020-21 Southern Conference men's basketball title in polling of the league's 10 men's basketball coaches. The coaches, who also picked a preseason all-conference team, were not allowed to vote for their own teams or student-athletes as part of the balloting.
The top returning scorer in the league, Miller was second in the SoCon in scoring last season at 17.8 points per game and led the conference in steals for the second straight season, totaling 89 and averaging 2.8 per contest to rank second and fourth, respectively, in NCAA Division I.
He enters his senior campaign with a program-record 241 career steals, good for eighth in SoCon history. Miller has an opportunity to set the SoCon's all-time career steals record, sitting just 94 short of Keith Jennings' all-time mark.
The Covington native was eighth in the league in assists in 2019-20, totaling an even 100 and averaging 3.1 per game, and was ESPN reporter Myron Medcalf's preseason pick as the mid-major player of the year entering 2020-21.
In addition to the ESPN.com recognition, Miller was named a preseason Mid-Major All-American by Stadium, the SoCon's Preseason Player of the Year by Blue Ribbon College Basketball magazine and named to College Basketball Review's 2020-21 Preseason Mid-Major All-American Second Team. The 6-foot Miller played his final high school season at Newton after spending his first three seasons at neighboring Eastside.
As a team, the Spartans went 23-9 overall last season and 13-5 in the SoCon, finishing third. UNCG, which received a vote in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, has won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons and its 104 triumphs over that span are second-most for a D-I team in the state of North Carolina.
