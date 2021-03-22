Cinderella story Oral Roberts is up next for Newton grad J.D. Notae and his Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Notae, a redshirt junior, played a key role again Sunday as third-seeded Arkansas held off sixth-seeded Texas Tech 68-66 in the South Region’s second round. The victory set up a Sweet Sixteen game Saturday at 7:25 p.m. on TBS against 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, fresh off back-to-back upsets of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida.
Notae made a late free throw Sunday that extended the Razorbacks’ lead to 68-66 and also had back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half to help his team dig out of a double-figure deficit. The 6-foot-1 guard sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer regulations — he was a standout for his first two college seasons at Jacksonville, earning Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year honors in 2017-18 (averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals) and and second-team all-conference honors in 2018-19 (averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, all team highs).
Justin Smith scored 20 points and made a game-saving defensive play at the end for Arkansas (24-6), while Davonte Davis and Moses Moody added 15 points each and Jalen Tate had 10. Notae, though he didn’t have his best shooting day, finished with seven points and three rebounds. He was a team-best plus-5 in the victory.
Smith had three baskets to lead a 13-4 run to start the second half, giving Arkansas a 46-35 lead. Texas Tech pulled within eight points three times before Davis had two baskets that helped the Razorbacks take a 56-43 lead, then Edwards made consecutive 3-pointers to start an 11-0 run that got the Red Raiders within 56-54.
Moody’s jumper ended Arkansas’ drought and he added a 3-pointer as the Razorbacks extended their lead to 65-57 with 3:55 left. Chibuzo Agbo made a 3-pointer and McCullar had a three-point play as Texas Tech got within 65-63. Smith answered with a dunk before the Red Raiders made three free throws to get within one point.
Texas Tech missed chances to tie when Mac McClung, an 80 percent foul shooter, missed the front end of a one-and-one and Shannon missed a layup. Notae’s free throw pushed the lead to two and that was enough when Smith defended Edwards’ missed layup with three seconds left.
Smith converted a three-point play for the first points of this game and the Razorbacks held a 7-6 lead before Texas Tech heated up. McClung, McCullar and Shannon each made a 3-pointer during a 17-6 run that gave the Red Raiders a 23-13 lead.
Notae made back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 14-4 run and the score was tied three times before Smith’s layup gave Arkansas a 33-31 halftime lead.
Oral Roberts reached the Sweet Sixteen behind a big game from Kevin Obanor, who scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half in an 81-78 upset of Florida in Indianapolis on Sunday. Max Abmas added 26 points for the Golden Eagles (18-10), who have won seven straight.
Obanor’s jumper gave the Golden Eagles a 77-76 lead with 2:53 left after they trailed by 11 in the second half. Noah Locke countered for Florida’s 78-77 lead but DeShang Weaver’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left, his first and only points of the game, put Oral Roberts up 80-78.
Locke missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining and Obanor made the second of two free throws with 16.3 seconds left for an 81-78 lead. Oral Roberts, known for its offensive prowess, made 19 of 23 free throws (82.6 percent).
Oral Roberts became the bracket buster when the Golden Eagles defeated Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday, marking the ninth time a 15 seed had knocked off a No. 2 seed. It was their first NCAA Tournament win since 1974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.