Tay Gowan’s long journey from Newton High to pro football culminated Saturday in the NFL Draft.
The Arizona Cardinals selected Gowan in the sixth round (No. 221 overall), hoping the 6-foot-1, 186-pound cornerback can boost a secondary in need of improvement. He expected to go higher than the draft’s third day, but he still gets his shot with an NFL team.
"I'll be a Tom Brady of the corners," Gowan told azcardinals.com. "I think I needed this. I needed this in my journey, and the way I'll approach the game. I want to say thank you for the wait, actually."
Gowan likely would have projected higher in the draft, but he opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His workouts leading up to the draft and his 2019 season at Central Florida were enough to sway the Arizona scouts, though.
Gowan had 31 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2019, earning a coverage grade of 80.1 by Pro Football Focus, which had him as its 69th-best prospect heading into the draft. That season was his only action for Central Florida, which signed him out of Butler Community College (Kans.). He originally went to Miami (Ohio) out of Newton, then made six interceptions during the 2018 season at Butler.
That path to the pros was on his mind after hearing his name called in the draft.
“It’s going to be a great outcome,” Gowan said. “I truly believe that. I truly believe in my talent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.