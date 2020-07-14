Former Newton County standouts and current Georgia Bulldogs athletes Ciara Bryan and Elija Godwin made the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll for 2020 spring sports this week.
The honor is based on grades from the 2019 summer, 2019 fall and 2020 spring terms.
Bryan, a member of UGA’s softball team, is majoring in communications studies. Godwin, on the track and field team, is a human development and family major.
