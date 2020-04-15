High-scoring Newton guard Caleb Byrd has a new college basketball home.
The 6-foot-2 senior announced his commitment Tuesday night to the Charlotte 49ers after going through a second round of the recruiting process. He originally signed with Georgia Southern, but got his release recently after the Eagles went through a coaching change.
Byrd averaged 22 points, upping that average to 26 points in the postseason, during the 2019-20 season, his first at Newton. The three-star recruit earned Class AAAAAAA North All-State honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, helping the Rams reach the Elite Eight.
Byrd previously played at Rome, where he averaged a state-best 35 points as a junior and scored 51 points in a game against Forest Park.
He is the second Newton guard to make a college commitment this month, joining 6-1 senior Shawn Smith. Smith committed to Gordon State College.
