CONYERS -- The return of senior Jheim McDonald to the Rockdale County starting lineup paid dividends down the stretch for the Bulldogs when his pull-up jumper knotted the game at 74-all with under a minute remaining at home against rival Newton.
Trailing Newton by seven points with 2:15 remaining in the game, the Bulldogs stormed back to tie the game before having their hearts ripped out by Ram sophomore TJ Clark, who nailed a mid-range jumper of his own with 28 seconds remaining to put them up for good.
Newton forced a turnover on the next Bulldog possession and iced the game with a Caleb Byrd dunk with 16 seconds remaining to eventually win the game 80-74.
“It just came down to who was going to make a big play,” Clark said. “The ball rotated my way and it was time to make the shot. I love close games. This is what I practice for.”
First-year Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons called Clark’s go-ahead shot the biggest of his young career, without question.
“It was a big-time shot, definitely the biggest one of his career,” Gibbons said. “You just keep trying to show these guys that if you’re on the court and you’re a good player, you’re going to get a chance to make the plays to win the game. I thought he showed (tonight) that he has a chance to be a really special player.”
With the rivals trending in two different directions - Newton defeated No. 1 ranked Grayson Tuesday night while Rockdale fell to 3-7 on the season with a loss at South Gwinnett - records were tossed out the window at tip-off.
Rockdale overcame an early 7-2 deficit in the first quarter and took a 12-11 lead on a Kevin Sesberry and-1. Deadlocked at 13-all heading into the second quarter, the Rams and Bulldogs traded leads three times before entering halftime tied at 33.
A Keishawn Whitner floater at the buzzer capped off a late 6-0 run for the Bulldogs to get into the break tied.
The first 6:15 of the third quarter did not feature the usual starting lineup for Newton. Georgia Southern commit Caleb Byrd was quiet through the first two-plus quarters thanks to three first-half fouls.
Byrd entered halftime with only two points on 1 of 3 shooting while Sesberry led all scorers with 11 points, four of which coming on two vicious put-back dunks.
The absence of Byrd and company did not keep the Rams from maintaining a 45-40 advantage over Rockdale before the starters re-entered the game with 2:45 left in the quarter.
Harry James and Max Callaway were responsible for six of the Rams’ 12 points in the run while Luther Williams scored a basket.
As a result, the Rams entered the fourth quarter leading the Bulldogs 52-45.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to three points on an Elijah Jefferson and-1 with 6:56 remaining, but their 6-2 run was answered by a 7-0 run from the Rams on a pair of and-1’s from Byrd and Williams.
Leading the Bulldogs by 10 points, 61-51, Rockdale continued to scratch and claw its way to the free throw line. Sesberry and Jefferson naied two free throws apiece before Yusef Lawson drilled a corner three-pointer to cut the lead to five.
Following a Clark layup, Ryan Rodgers buried a three-pointer for the Bulldogs to trim the lead to two, 67-65 with 2:52 remaining.
The Rams managed to stretch their lead back out to seven points on a Byrd jumper and a Clark corner three-pointer before the Bulldogs fought back to tie the game at 74-all on McDonald’s jumper with under a minute remaining.
The Bulldogs shot 9 of 12 from the field in the fourth quarter (75 percent) and drilled three shots from deep, but it wasn’t enough to walk away with a victory.
“We put forth great effort,” Rockdale head coach Tyrone King said. “I told them at halftime that we just had to turn it up another notch. Newton got out there a little bit and we just brought it right back in to tie the game. Things just didn’t roll our way today.”
After entering the break with two points, Byrd erupted for 14 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 19. In arguably his best offensive game of the season, Clark led the Rams with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting.
“You love rivalry games,” Gibbons said. “(Rockdale) had a great crowd over here and their guys played hard. It’s a rivalry and it’s a region game. This is a very tough region and for us to start 3-0 with the youth on this team, I’m really excited about that.”
Sesberry led the Bulldogs with a game-high 22 points and four rebounds while Jefferson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. McDonald finished with 15 points in his return to the lineup after missing the last five games with a knee injury.
“Just to have (Jheim) back does a lot for our team’s confidence,” King said. “I think it’s going to help us in the region going forward… we’re going to keep playing hard. (Kevin) did what we asked him to do (tonight) and that’s take care of the free throw line. He did that tonight.”
Both the Rams and Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday at Newton for the Georgia Hoop Circle Showdown. The Bulldogs will take on Decatur (Al.) at 1 p.m. before Newton plays Morgan County at 8:30.