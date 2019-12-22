COVINGTON -- On two separate occasions in the second half, Eastside made a charge to cut Newton’s lead to three points.
The first was a 15-4 run by the Eagles midway through the third quarter after trailing the Rams by 14 points. The second was a 13-2 run early in the fourth after trailing the Rams by 14 points.
Both times, their runs were countered by Newton and it was the host Rams timing theirs when the game mattered the most.
Holding a slim three-point lead with 4:15 remaining, the Rams out-scored the Eagles 12-5 down the stretch and earned a hard-fought 72-62 victory, their seventh in a row against Eastside dating back to the 2015-16 season.
First-year Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons expected runs from Eastside and knew his team would know how to terminate them in the end.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Gibbons said. “I think some of their runs were attributed to us. We helped them with some runs with some bad shots. When we had them on the cliff, we didn’t put them away. We have to get better at that… that was a real disappointment tonight, but these guys are rolling. They’re playing really good basketball.”
With Newton leading Eastside 41-27 early in the third quarter, the Eagles made their first charge. Darrell Duncombe scored three times during the 15-4 run for the Eagles before sophomore Chauncey Wiggins cut the deficit to 45-42 with a pair of free throws.
Wiggins came within inches of dunking on the play he was fouled on that would have cut the lead to two. Myles Rice nearly trimmed into the lead further on Eastside’s next possession, but the junior came up short on a floater.
Newton’s TJ Clark answered back with a layup on the other end on a second-chance opportunity, sparking a 13-2 run of their own to increase their lead back out to 14 points, 58-44 with 6:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Eastside’s next run needed only 2:22 to materialize. Duncombe scored nine of the Eagles’ 13 points during their 13-2 run including seven in a row to bring the Eagles to within three points, 60-57 with 4:15 remaining.
From that point on, however, it was all Newton.
Senior guard Caleb Byrd answered back with a pull-up jumper before scoring four more times down the stretch to end his night with a game-high 30 points.
“I was just letting the game come to me,” Byrd said. “(Duncombe) was on, but we still kept our heads and kept pushing."
The loss for the Eagles snaps a nine-game winning streak dating back to late November. Head coach Michael Gerald felt Saturday’s loss to Newton will be a good teaching moment for his young team currently ranked as Class AAAA’s No. 3 team in the state.
“I’m not upset with the guys at all, “Gerald said. “WIth this group that we have this season, there’s never going to be a lack of fight at all. I’m proud of the effort that we put forth. When you have a team that’s just as talented as you are, you have to play even harder and make more plays in your favor. We just didn’t quite do that tonight.”
Gibbons commended his team’s perimeter defense Saturday night against the Eagles, holding them to just seven three-point attempts on the night. The Rams managed to hold Eastside leading scorer Myles Rice to 13 points. Duncombe led the way with a season-high 24 points, 20 of which were scored in the paint.
Wiggins finished one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 11 and grabbing nine boards.
“We can run and we can guard on the perimeter,” Gibbons said. “We’ve practiced a couple of times this week, so I think as long as we can practice, we can be pretty good defensively. The guys locked in and took the challenge defensively.”
Clark ended his night with 16 points while Shawn Smith chipped in with 11.