Newton standouts Nyland Green and Darius Green made their college football futures official Wednesday, signing with Power Five schools on National Signing Day.
Nyland Green signed with the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, while Darius Green signed with Minnesota.
Nyland Green is part of a loaded UGA class that is in contention for the No. 1 class nationally. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound defensive back is a four-star in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 5 cornerback nationally and the No. 9 player in Georgia.
He have five interceptions as a senior for the Rams’ state playoff team, and also had 42 catches for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns (as well as four rushing touchdowns) on offense.
Darius Green signed with the Golden Gophers as a safety. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is ranked as a three-star by 247, which has him as the No. 81 player in Georgia.
He also was a key player for this season’s state playoff team, making 97 tackles (18 for losses), four sacks and an interception.
