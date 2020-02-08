SNELLVILLE — With an opportunity to put Archer away early in the Region 8-AAAAAAA semifinals Friday afternoon, the biggest lead Newton could build in the first half was five points.
The Rams’ inability to take advantage of Archer’s first-half offensive struggles proved costly in the end for the Rams, who watched their 16-13 halftime lead turn into a disappointing 40-37 loss to the Tigers.
With the win, Archer advances to Saturday’s region championship game while Newton will compete in the tournament’s third-place game looking to avoid finishing in fourth place.
“We let them creep back in and make it a ball game,” Newton head coach Tiffani Johnson said. “We didn’t continue to execute the game plan today. It’s a tough one. I don’t really have much right now. We just have to regroup and get ready for tomorrow. But when you go hard for something and don’t get it, it takes a minute to swallow it.”
Newton will face Grayson in Saturday’s third-place game at 1 p.m. looking to avoid getting the region’s No. 4 seed ahead of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Despite scoring only 13 points in the first half, Archer point guard Cazia Nelson kept the Tigers in the game scoring nine of their points. Nelson ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beater three-pointer and ended the second quarter with a floater.
Archer took its first lead of the night with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter when Taniya McGowan grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it home to put the Tigers up 20-18.
Newton’s Ashleigh Norris responded with a floater to tie the game at 20, but the Rams’ offensive struggles continued from there. Archer closed out the quarter on a 7-1 run and took a 27-21 lead into the fourth.
Leading Newton 36-30 with 2:02 remaining, the Rams’ offense caught fire for the first time in the game and trimmed Archer’s lead to two points on a Maka’ya Cushion three-pointer with 1:20 left.
With 31 seconds remaining, Cushion stepped up to the free throw line with an opportunity to knot the game at 38-all. After making the first, the senior missed the second to keep Archer in front by one point.
The Tigers immediately gave the ball back to the Rams following a travel, but the Rams were unable to grab a lead after a Norris missed floater. Archer responded with two clutch free throws in a 1-and-1 situation from McGowan with eight seconds remaining, setting up one last chance for Newton to tie the game.
Trailing by three, Newton’s Je-nya Smith fired off a three-pointer, but the shot missed to hand Archer a hard-fought victory.
Nelson ended her day with a game-high 21 points while McGowan chipped in with eight. Cushion led the Rams in scoring with 12 points, all of which was scored in the fourth quarter. The next closest Ram was senior Ashanti Wright, who scored nine.
The Rams shot just 14 of 60 (23 percent) from the field as a team while the Tigers shot 15 of 42 (36 percent).
