COVINGTON -- The entire third quarter is one Newton head coach Tiffani Johnson would like to forget Friday night against Alcovy.
The Rams were held to just four points in the quarter and watched their double-digit lead in the first half erased heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite watching their lead dwindle to as few as five points midway through the fourth, the Rams were able to hang on down the stretch to earn a 50-44 win.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Johnson said. “We let the referees get in our heads… In the third quarter, Alcovy’s intensity was just greater than ours. We can’t have dead quarters. It’s just about putting those four quarters together.”
The start to the game could not have gone any better for the Rams, who quickly built a 16-4 lead with three minutes remaining. The Rams shot 6 of 9 from the field during that stretch with sophomore Karmen Fennell responsible for six points.
Leading Alcovy 18-9 early in the second, a Je-nya Smith three-pointer extended the Rams leada back out to double-digits, 21-9. The Rams maintained their double-digit lead for most of the second quarter before eventually entering halftime leading 33-22.
The third quarter was a much different story for the Rams. Leading by as many as 13 points in the quarter, the Rams went ice cold from the field following an Ashanti Wright basket with five minutes remaining.
From that point on, the Rams did not score and shot 0-for-8 from the field to pair with three turnovers. With an opportunity to cut into Newton’s lead, an Ajoyous Tuggle layup trimmed the lead to nine, 37-28 with 3:41 remaining.
A Unique Reed three-pointer trimmed the lead to six, 37-31 with just over a minute remaining in the quarter to send the game into the fourth with the Rams clinging to a six-point lead.
The Rams continued their cold streak to start the fourth. After missing their 12th basket in a row dating back to the third quarter, a Reed three-pointer from the top of the key nearly cut the lead to two points, if not for her shot rimming out.
Wright finally ended Newton’s drought with a three-pointer with 5:42 remaining in the game to give the Rams a 41-32 lead. The Tigers continued to show fight down the stretch and cut the lead to five, but were unable to get any closer.
“The effort was there today,” Alcovy head coach Justin Hunter said. “Newton speaks for itself. It’s a first-class program. To come in here on the road and compete with a top program, I’m proud of the effort. Execution can always be better. We know that we had some opportunities there to make it a really interesting game, but this is why you play the game.”
Ashleigh Norris paced the Rams with 15 points while Wright scored nine. Tuggle led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points while Dalehia Bolden chipped in with eight.
The Rams (9-2) will now re-group and get ready for another in-county matchup against Eastside Friday night.
“The reality is you have bad games,” Johnson said. “The more important lesson is how your respond. That’s what we’ve been working on. What is your response? The result is over. You can’t do anything about the result, but you can always control your response.”