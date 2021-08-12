Improving the offensive line, running the football more effectively and not playing as many guys both ways have been major points of emphasis for head coach Camiel Grant and the Newton football program this offseason.
While a lackluster offensive line and run game and being forced to play many guys on both offense and defense were still enough to secure a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs for the ninth year in a row, it wasn’t enough to snap a streak of four consecutive first-round exits.
With that streak now standing at five heading into 2021, Grant and his coaching staff went to work in the offseason hoping to improve upon their weaknesses from a season ago.
The Rams will get a big boost on offense with the return of running back Tra Perry, who after starting off his 2020 season strong, suffered a severe leg injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
Perry, now a senior, is expected to get the majority of the carries for the Rams and Grant is really excited about his return.
“It’s going to be big,” Grant said. “(Perry) brings a different type of physicality to the way that he runs. He’s appreciative of being able to get back there and I think that has changed his focus and his demeanor because he truly understands how easily it can be taken away from you on any given snap. He’s had a great offseason in the weight room and great summer, so it’s great to have him back.”
The Rams will also turn to rising sophomore Jehden Robinson and freshman Zion Johnson to get their fair share of carries out of the backfield. Johnson is the younger brother of former Newton standout Romario Johnson.
Blocking for the trio will include players like Sean Thompkins, Elijah Zollicoffer and Derrell Cochran.
At quarterback, rising senior Jevarra Martin is set to return as the team’s starting quarterback after playing in his first full season for the Rams last season.
Martin played well in spurts last season and with the dynamic skillset he brings, Grant said it is the mental aspect of the game that he has seen the biggest improvement on heading into the season.
“So far, we’ve seen that,” Grant said. “That was the biggest thing to see him take that step and play the position from the head down. We’ve seen what he can do physically when he’s on top of his game. The challenge for him this season is to play that way mentally. I think if he does that, I don’t know if there is anybody that’s any more talented than him. If he’s locked in mentally and aware and in control mentally, I think we have a chance to be pretty good on offense.”
At receiver, the Rams will turn to a plethora of new faces including sophomores Gabe Williams and Marcus Calwise, seniors Shaun Pellew and Armond Phillips and freshman Andrew Leslie.
On defense, the Rams will no longer have the services of their two biggest standouts from a season ago. Defensive back sensation Nyland Green is now a freshman at UGA while Justin Benton, a standout defensive end, transferred to IMG Academy in Florida.
However, Grant still thinks highly of his defense heading into the season and said they have the potential to be just as good as they were last season.
The Rams allowed just 207 points last season, their fewest since 2015.
Sustaining their success on defense will start with their rebuilt defensive line. Tahjae Mullix will get the nod at one of the starting defensive end spots while Zollicoffer, Chapel Hill transfer Derrick Von Hubbard and Anthony Bynum will all get significant playing time.
“We may have found a way to create a little more depth up front,” Grant said. “I think we’ll be better across the board when you look at the five or six guys that will be up front. There will be some learning curves, for sure with playing some guys that don’t have a ton of experience.”
At linebacker, the Rams return two stalwarts in Olan Robinson and Nolan McCamy.
In the secondary, Audavion Collins will anchor the group at corner, as well as Eastside transfer Nick Benton. Brandon Smith will also slot into a starting position in the secondary while Kyle Beasley and Jehden Robinson will also get a lot of playing time.
“Some of the names will be new, But I think people will get to know them pretty quickly because I think we’re still going to be pretty good on defense,” Grant said. “I think we have a chance to be as good, or even better on defense than we have in the last year or two.”
Playing in one of the toughest regions in the state that includes the defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson, as well as Parkview, Brookwood and South Gwinnett, Grant knows that his Rams will need to improve upon their play last season to have a chance.
“Offensively, we have to get better up front,” Grant said. “When you go and look at those games from last season, I think the common denominator was time of possession and the number of three-and-outs that we had and I think that was directly tied to our inability to run the football effectively. That’s been a major focus.”
Playing a very competitive non-region schedule, Grant said his team's goal is to be as prepared as it can be for region play while also trying to be as fresh and as healthy as possible.
A way Grant hopes to achieve that is by not playing as many of his guys both ways.
“We played a ton of guys both ways, and a lot of those guys played both ways either on the offensive or defensive lines," he said. "So we made a strong effort to move away from that as much as we can. We’ll play some guys both ways in certain situations, but wholesale, we don’t want to do that because fatigue starts to set in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.