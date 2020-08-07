The Newton Rams football program has called off activities for a second straight week after a second high school player tested positive for COVID-19.
Newton previously called off practices the week of Aug. 3 after a player’s positive coronavirus test.
“Last night we were informed that a second NHS football player tested positive for Covid 19,” Newton principal Shannon Buff and athletic director Vincent Byams released in a joint statement Friday. “The NCSS Covid Response Team and the Georgia Department of Public Health have been notified. The parents of the players who may have come into contact with the student-athlete are being notified. Out of an abundance of caution, the football team will not be practicing during the week of 8/10/2020.”
