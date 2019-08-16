COVINGTON -- 2018 left a bad taste in Newton football’s mouth.
While the Rams did manage to run their streak of consecutive playoff berths to seven years in a row, the final two weeks of the season were ones most everyone associated with the program would like to forget.
From head coach Terrence Banks’s sudden resignation one week prior to the playoffs, to their disappointing first-round exit in the Class 7A state playoffs against West Forsyth, the state of the Newton football program momentarily hung in the balance.
That was until Camiel Grant, the Rams’ interim head coach during the playoff game, was promptly named head coach in late December, starting what would soon become a quick revitalization of the program.
In the eight months since, the swagger Newton football once held was back and stronger than ever. Having multiple high-ranking college prospects on their roster, mixed with the Rams returning most of their coaching staff, has played a major role in that swagger.
“Skill wise, I think we as good as anybody in the state,” Grant said without hesitation. “I’m sure there are some teams out there that maybe have 1-2 guys that may be a little bit better. But collectively, skill position wise, I think we can match up with anybody.”
Grant’s unbridled confidence has begun to rub off on his talented roster. Building up their self confidence didn’t take long once the first-year head coach created his vision in the weeks that followed his hiring.
“One of the biggest changes that we made wasn’t really football related,” Grant said. “We spent a lot of time as a staff figuring out how we can communicate the message that we’re trying to get across. We say all the time, ‘hey, lets just turn them loose.’ That was kind of what the thought process was going into the spring, so it has been a lot of fun.”
The next-level talent the Rams possess on both sides of the ball is staggering. From two ranked wide receivers in seniors Robert Lewis and Diondre Glover, to two ranked defensive backs in Nyland Green and Josh Hardeman, the spring and subsequent summer months have begun to turn heads.
The Rams’ success in 2019, however, will center around the quarterback position, currently occupied by a senior and a sophomore battling for the starting job. Neal Howard returns for his senior fresh off an up-and-down junior campaign that saw him trade time with senior LT Stowers.
Sophomore Jevarra Martin enters 2019 without varsity experience, but that hasn’t stopped the 6-foot-3 left-hander from turning the heads of the Rams’ coaching staff this offseason.
With one week left before their season opener at home against Alcovy, Grant has yet to name a starter.
“We have confidence in both of them,” Grant said. “Right now, Neal is doing a tremendous job. With Jevarra, he has the potential to be really special. I wouldn’t be worried, in any scenario, sending either one of those guys into the ball game.”
Grant, however, eluded to Howard’s varsity experience. The senior has starts at quarterback dating back to his sophomore season when he was thrust into the starting job following an injury to then starter Myron Middlebrooks.
“I think Neal’s experience gives him an edge,” Grant said. “Neal playing in a playoff game and having to come into a game in the middle of a season as a sophomore against Archer are things that you can only get by being out there. We do have two guys competing for the position. In years’ past, we could say that one guy was the starter and try to get the backup as close to him as we can. This year, these guys are competing to start.”
Regardless as to which quarterback is named the 2019 starter, he will be flooded with offensive weapons at both wide receiver and running back. The Rams will also return senior wide receiver Jerrol Hines to complement that of Lewis and Glover.
At running back, the Rams have been tasked with replacing Adarius Thomas, the team’s leading rusher from one season ago. That, however, has not put a damper on the talent returning to the position.
(Running back) is our deepest position,” Grant said. “Losing Adarius is huge. You won’t replace him. In the locker room, in the weight room and obviously what he did on the field. We’re going to miss him big time, but I am excited about the running back position.”
Expected to receive the majority of the first-string reps is Eastside transfer Quincy Cullins. On 38 carries as a sophomore with the Eagles last season, Cullins rushed for 299 yards, an average of 7.9 yards per carry.
“Quincy has been a pleasant surprise,” Grant said. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked of him from Day 1. He has tremendous vision and runs a lot more physical than his stature would suggest.”
Grant said he is also expecting the likes of seniors Greg Lewis, Hardeman and Keaton Hambright to receive their fair share of carries in 2019, giving the Rams a lot of options on Friday nights.
“You don’t replace an Adarius, but all of those guys together will put us in a position to be a very good running team,” Grant said.
First-year offensive coordinator Zach Underwood will be tasked with calling the plays for the Rams. He will also serve as the Rams’ offensive line coach. Underwood previously coached at Lake Gibson High School in Florida.
“(The offense) has been a lot of fun to watch,” Grant said. “I’ve been an offensive coordinator before and I don’t envy coach Underwood at all in trying to figure out a way, week to week, to be able to spread the ball around to those guys.”
On defense, the Rams will return several starters from 2018, starting with standout defensive end Tyon Bigby, a player Grant calls the silent leader of the unit.
“Tyon is always going to be one of the leaders, if not the main leader on defense,” Grant said. “He does it in a different way. His consistency and his work ethic kind of sets the tone.”
Freshman Justin Benton is also expected to get reps at defensive end, a prospect Grant calls ultra talented. On the interior, senior Josh Hightower has received rave reviews from Grant this offseason.
At linebacker, the Rams will return senior Ronald Graves, who finished second in tackles last season with 69. Greg Lewis is expected to start at Mike linebacker for the Rams in an expanded role from last season.
In the secondary, Green and Hardeman highlight a talented group of prospects. Green was recently named a four-star recruit by 247 Sports while Hardeman, a hybrid safety, was recently offered by Marshall University.
Both Glover and Robert Lewis are expected to line up at corner in spots along with junior Darius Green, sophomore Tanner Westbrook, junior Kaden Farley and Eugene Tavaras at safety.
“Josh and Nyland are doing a good job of leading that group,” Grant said. “Josh will play the nickel. He’s a glorified outside linebacker. Technically, he’s a defensive back, but he will be around the box a lot.”
While the Rams will not be picked by many to win the region, one that has Gwinnett County powerhouses Archer and Grayson favored to finished 1-2, Grant and the Rams are eager to challenge for one of those spots.
“I think we have some of the best coaches and athletes in the state in our region,” Grant said. “From top to bottom, everybody is competitive, but I feel just as strongly, if not more so in this bunch. Baring injuries and things of that nature, no matter who it is that we line up against, we will have a legitimate shot at winning.”
If the Rams take care of their business, Grant believes a deep playoff run will await them.
“You don’t go through all of this without at some point, wanting to win a state championship,” Grant said. “I think the ceiling for us is every Friday night, we’re going to have a chance to win the ball game.I’m very excited. The work that these kids have put in and the talent that they have, it’s more of an excitement to go see them do their work. I can’t wait to see the job that they’re going to do.”