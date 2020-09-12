COVINGTON — Mistakes on both sides of the ball hampered Newton more times than not, but it wasn’t enough to keep them out of the win column Friday night in their season opener against cross-town foe Alcovy.
The Rams found just enough offense with two long touchdown passes from Jeverra Martin and out-played the Tigers on special teams — two field goals and a kickoff return TD — to walk out of Sharp Stadium with a sloppy 27-0 shutout win over the Tigers.
The win gives the Rams seven consecutive victories over the Tigers.
Martin finished his night 7 of 16 for 166 yards and two TDs in his debut as the Rams starting quarterback while standout Nyland Green accounted for a 97-yard kickoff return TD to open the second half and a 72-yard TD reception in the first half.
Quincy Cullins rushed for 104 yards on 11 carries while Romeo Carson chipped in with 47 yards on nine carries. Tyrell Floyd caught Martin’s second TD pass, a 47-yard bomb to cap the scoring on the night.
The Rams accounted for more than 15 penalties with most coming in the second half that left a bad taste in the mouth of head coach Camiel Grant.
“That was sloppy,” Grant said. “Poor execution in terms of focus. We had too much selfish play and a lot of that selfish play led to some of those penalties. We just have a lot of work to do to get ready for Eastside next week. I’m not happy at all with the way that we played.”
The Rams offense started off the game hot with big runs from Cullins. Rushes of 30, 19 and 14, respectively form the senior set up an 8-yard TD run from Carson, only to have it called back for a hold.
Newton later settled for a 29-yard field goal from Abdiel Velasquez to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
On Newton’s second drive of the night, it only took two plays to find the end zone. Green slipped behind the Alcovy secondary and Martin didn’t miss for a 72-yard catch-and-run score to put the Rams up 10-0.
The Rams marched into Alcovy territory once again on their third drive of the night, but this time settled for another short field goal, a 32-yarder from Velasquez to extend their lead to 13-0 with 9:22 left in the second quarter.
With Alcovy struggling to find offense, the Rams very nearly took a 20-0 lead into the break after Martin tossed over the middle to a leaping Floyd on fourth-and-goal, only to watch the ball bounce off the receivers hands in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining.
Settling for a 13-0 halftime lead, Green returned the second half kickoff to the house to extend the lead to 20.
Martin very nearly tossed his second TD pass of the night on the Rams first drive of the third quarter, but the would-be score fell incomplete off the hands of Tra Perry.
Martin got his second TD pass on their next offensive possession when he found a streaking Floyd down the right sideline for an easy score.
Leading 27-0 midway through the third quarter, the Rams defense held tough and completed the shutout holding the Tigers to a mere 37 yards of total offense.
Alcovy’s MJ Stroud was one of the lone bright spots on offense for the Tigers, catching four passes for 40 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.