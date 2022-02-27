Newton's size, speed and athleticism were on display Saturday as the fourth-ranked Rams raced by West Forsyth, 80-59, and into the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight.
West Forsyth opened up Saturday's playoff game with an 11-5 lead after a series of 3-pointers — two by Jake Mooney and one by Mark Daly — and a tough bucket by Caleb Lesch.
That was just enough to shake Newton out of a first-quarter funk, as Marcus Whitlock came off the bench to knock down a 3-pointer, Stephon Castle threw down a dunk and Jakai Newton drained his second 3-pointer of the quarter to fuel an 8-0 run and force a West Forsyth timeout.
It didn't take long for West Forsyth to answer. Despite a pair of Newton defenders in his face, Cooper Watts found Lesch all alone in the wing for a 3-pointer. But moments later, Ashton Pennamon sank a pair of free throws to give Newton a 16-14 lead and mark the final lead change of the game.
West Forsyth managed to stay within striking distance in the second quarter thanks to some timely rebounds by Mooney and a few determined layups resulting in plus-one opportunities. One such instance came with 4:05 left in the half, when Joe Wortman finessed his way to the rim and threw up an acrobatic layup while being fouled. He converted the three-point play to cut Newton's lead to 27-25.
Newton displayed its explosiveness in bizarre fashion moments later, though, when after hitting a layup, Jakai Newton lost his shoe and remained on the offensive side of the court while trying to put it on. The Rams forced a quick turnover on the other side of the quarter and launched a full-court pass to Jakai Newton, who threw down a one-shoe dunk in front of West's student section.
Jakai Newton, an Indiana University commit, finished with 16 points, including 14 in the first half. University of Georgia commit Qua Brown finished with 17 points for the Rams, while Castle had a team-high 18 points.
Twelve of Brown's points came in the third quarter, highlighted by an alley-oop pass from Jakai Newton with 4:07 left in the third quarter to make it 48-41.
West Forsyth managed to stem the tide on the following possession when Grant Moore knocked down a three, but the Rams went right back to the fast-break alley-oop. Only this time, Wortman jumped the pass and ended up with the steal. However, West's guard lost possession and Brown took the ball and slammed it into the hoop himself.
That play initiated a 13-1 run that allowed the Rams grab a 61-44 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Mooney led the Wolverines with 19 points.
West Forsyth finishes the season with a 21-8 overall record.
