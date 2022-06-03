Newton Rams standout Stephon Castle made the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s Under-18 National Team, it was announced Friday following a week of training camp in Houston.
It will be the USA Basketball debut for the rising senior, a 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard.
The 12-man final roster, selected from among 17 finalists, will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The USA opens play Monday, June 6, vs. the Dominican Republic.
The team was selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee and represents the high school graduating classes of 2022 and 2023.
Along with Castle, the 2022 MU18 National Team includes Mark Armstrong, Anthony Black, Kanaan Carlyle, Eric Dailey Jr., Brandon Garrison, Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson, Jared McCain, Ty Rodgers, Seth Trimble, Kel’el Ware and Cam Whitmore.
The team is coached by Tad Boyle (Colorado), Mike Boynton Jr. (Oklahoma State University) and Leon Rice (Boise State University).
Following their matchup with the Dominican Republic on June 6, the USA will play Ecuador on June 7 and Puerto Rico on June 8, wrapping up group play. Tournament play begins June 10.
The USA has won gold in nine of 11 of the FIBA U18 Americas Championships since the event’s inception in 1990.
