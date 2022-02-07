1M9A9333.jpg

Newton’s Stephon Castle drives to the basket in a game against Archer.

 Special Photo: Colin Hubbard

Newton Rams basketball teammates Stephon Castle and Jakai Newton earned spots on the Atlanta Tipoff Club High School Midseason Team.

Jakai Newton, a 6-foot-3 junior, has committed to Indiana. Castle, a 6-6 guard, is a Connecticut commit.

The duo has led the Rams, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, to a 19-4 record and a 6-0 mark in Region 4-AAAAAAA this season.

