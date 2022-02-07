urgent Newton Rams' Stephon Castle, Jakai Newton named to Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team From Staff Reports Feb 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newton’s Stephon Castle drives to the basket in a game against Archer. Special Photo: Colin Hubbard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Newton Rams basketball teammates Stephon Castle and Jakai Newton earned spots on the Atlanta Tipoff Club High School Midseason Team.Jakai Newton, a 6-foot-3 junior, has committed to Indiana. Castle, a 6-6 guard, is a Connecticut commit. The duo has led the Rams, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, to a 19-4 record and a 6-0 mark in Region 4-AAAAAAA this season. Recommended for you +46 Most popular girl names in the 80s in Georgia Stacker Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jakai Newton Stephon Castle Ram Physics Sport Atlanta Tipoff Club High School Spot Midseason Team Duo More Sports Sports urgent Newton Rams' Stephon Castle, Jakai Newton named to Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 +2 Sports Joey Logano holds off Kyle Busch to win NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum By Reid Spencer NASCAR Wire ServiceUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange Tom Hoge emerges from pack at Pebble Beach for first PGA Tour win Field Level MediaUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Dolphins select Mike McDaniel as new head coach Field Level MediaUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai meets Olympic officials in Beijing Eileen Gu is the poster child for a new type of Chinese athlete. But one wrong move could send her tumbling Newton Rams' Stephon Castle, Jakai Newton named to Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team Joey Logano holds off Kyle Busch to win NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Former CNN Digital Asia Director Marc Lourdes dies, age 40 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJoint Development Authority asks for delay in Walton County rezoning for Rivian plantNewton County Sheriff's dog died in overheated patrol carNewton County homeowners, renters to get assistanceRockdale County Sex Offender ListRockdale County Jail BlotterCinelease Studios to expand Covington operationsWhat will you foresee, General Beauregard Lee?Rockdale County seeking formation of public facilities authority by state LegislatureDan Lawrence Danny HillRivian opponents reaching out to other communities for support Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back
