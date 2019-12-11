The All Region 8-AAAAAAA rosters, voted on by coaches in the region, were released Wednesday morning with both Rockdale County and Newton well represented.
Newton received three first-team selections in wide receiver Robert Lewis, outside linebacker Tyon Bigby and defensive back Nyland Green.
Lewis capped off his senior season with 578 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Bigby led the Rams in sacks with 12 and racked up 101 tackles including 26.5 for a loss. Green intercepted six passes including a pick six, broke up 12 passes and recorded 49 tackles.
Seven Rams were named to the region’s second team. Wide receiver Diondre Glover, running back Quincy Cullins, defensive linemen Malachi Arnett and Justin Benton, linebackers Javari Smith and Greg Lewis and defensive back Josh Hardeman.
Glover, a two-way player for the Rams, finished with 617 yards receiving and scored seven touchdowns. Cullins led the Rams in rushing with 904 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 11 passes for 94 yards and scored three TDs.
Arnett recorded 7.5 sacks for the Rams to pair with 16 tackles for a loss on 76 total tackles. Benton, a freshman, finished second on the team in sacks with nine, recorded 16 tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles.
Smith finished his season with 78 tackles, eight sacks and 15 tackles for a loss at outside linebacker while Lewis led the team in tackles with 103 while also posting four sacks, one interception and 13.5 tackles for a loss.
Hardeman recorded 66 tackles from his strong safety position and broke up nine passes. He also recorded four tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles.
Defensive backs Eugene Tavares and Darius Green, as well as quarterback Neal Howard, were all honorable mention selections for the Rams.
Do-it-all senior Jerrol Hines was one of four players voted on for the region’s Athlete of the Year. Hines finished the season 1,103 all-purpose yards.
Senior wide receiver Darren Stephens was the lone Bulldog to make a first team roster. Stephens caught 25 passes for 508 yards and scored three touchdowns, an average of 20.3 yards-per-reception.
Seven Bulldogs were named to second team rosters in the region. Running back Connor Mack, offensive linemen Justin Jones, Christian Anderson and Dana Campbell, defensive lineman Ed Pollard, inside linebacker Nijay Willis and punter Kaleb Baldwin.
Mack rushed for a team-best 668 yards on 112 carries in his first season as the Bulldogs’ starting running back. Jones, Anderson and Campbell helped anchor a Bulldog offensive line that produced 1,339 yards rushing on 207 attempts, an average of 6.5 yards-per-carry.
Pollard, a two-play starter on both lines for the Bulldogs, posted 30 tackles from his defensive tackle position. Willis led the Bulldogs in sacks with seven and led the team in tackles with 84.
Three defensive backs were named as honorable mentions. Noah McGlockling led the Bulldogs in interceptions with five, Jaionte McMillan posted two interceptions and 32 tackles and Darnell Stephens recorded two interceptions, including a pick six.