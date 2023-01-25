Spring weather isn’t here yet, but the spring sports season is for Newton and Rockdale County teams.
One of the first sports to start is soccer, which begins regular season Georgia High School Association play on Monday.
Here’s a look at area teams heading into the 2023 season.
NEWTON COUNTY
Eastside Boys
Coach: Anthony Williams
2022 record: Sixth in the region
Returning starters: DEF Jace Shirah; F Jesus Mejia; MF/DEF Ethan Manley; MF Thomas Hill; F Matthew Jolley; GK Griffin Lane
Other key players/newcomers: MF Eli Caid; F Hudson Harris
Coach Williams’ take: “I’m pretty excited for the season this year. With over 50 student-athletes trying out for the boys team this year, it's a good feeling that students want to be a part of the Eastside program. With six returning varsity players returning, I feel good about having leaders with experience on and off the field on our team. With our first game in a couple weeks, our goal is to get 1 percent better each day.”
Eastside Girls
Coach: Joel Singleton
2022 record: 11-5-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Lauren Davis, Sr.; DEF Charlotte Abernathy, Sr.; DEF/MF Mallory Shurtz, Sr.; MF Sophia Leal, Jr.; MF/F Abigail Morgan, Jr.; FF/MF Joanna Funes, Soph.; DEF Liz Kelly, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Katheryn Wilber, Fr.; GK Quigg Hollifield, Fr.; DEF Payton Dozier, Jr.; F Nelia Dailey, Jr.
Coach Singleton’s take: “This team has a lot of potential. The varsity experience is being combined with a large number of JV players from the 2022 JV team so the girls know each other well. We've graduated two, back-to-back highly successful senior classes and that is always tough to replace, but they have also set a solid foundation for this year’s group. These seniors and juniors have been a part of a successful program and they know what it takes to win. We're young in a few positions, have a few injuries to some key players like Mia Mostek (torn ACL) and Joanna Funes (foot) but that is just an opportunity for other players to get on the field sooner and make an impact. We have a very challenging region, but we'll be working hard to make the playoffs and striving to go as far as we can this year.”
Newton Boys
Coach: Duane Williams
2022 record: 4-1-9
Returning starters: MF/F Onemeh Erakpotobor, Sr.; DEF Roman Lopez, Sr.; MF Brady Williams, Jr.; GK Nolan Stanfield, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Juan Blancas, Soph.; F David Ayala, Soph.; MF/DEF Jaylon Ryan-Aymer, Soph.; MF Edgar Briseno, Fr.
Coach Williams’ take: “This season is a rebuilding season. I have a lot of new faces. We are bringing back seniors Onemeh Erakpotobor and Roman Lopez, and juniors Brady Williams and Nolan Stanfield. We are excited about the potential of our 10th-graders Juan Blancas, David Ayala, Jaylon Ryan-Aymer and ninth-grader Edgar Briseno. We look forward to the season ahead.”
Newton Girls
Coach: Shelbye Hall
2022 record: 2-10-2
Coach Hall’s take: “We are really looking forward to this upcoming season. We have a lot of new young talent as well as some great returning upperclassmen and veteran players. Our schedule is going to be a tough one since we are going up against some great teams. We are just ready to play and give it our all with a positive attitude. We wish all of the other teams the best as well. Go Rams.”
ROCKDALE COUNTY
Heritage Boys
Coach: Morris Williams
2022 record: 6-13-1
Heritage Girls
Coach: Jacob Johnston
2022 record: 11-10, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Nikki Rowland, Sr.; DEF Kensley Rowe, Sr.; MF Amiah Dotson, Sr.; MF Isela Solorio, Jr.; DEF Alyssa Lanier, Jr.; DEF Kennedy Mathis, Jr.; F Marina Daniel, Jr.; MF Nyla Bailey, Jr.; DEF Sam Sharp, Jr.; DEF Mya White, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: Emily Munoz Hernandez, Fr.; Jamie Aguilar, Sr.; Sydnie Buggs, Sr.; Imani Edwards, Sr.
Coach Johnston’s take: “We lost a lot of our attacking players to graduation last year, so we'll be looking for some players to step up and become playmakers in their place. Out of possession, our girls look really strong defensively with several returning players who make me very confident in our back line. I expect them to be able to give our attacking players the confidence to take chances and create scoring opportunities in the final third.”
Rockdale County Boys
Coach: Irvin Colbourne
2022 record: 5-8-2
Key players: MF Marcos Arteaga, Sr.; DEF Dylan Burkey, Sr.; DEF Sheriff Faburay, Sr.; MF Ricardo Hernandez, Sr.; MF Marco Mendez, Sr.; F Divyesh Moore, Sr.; MF Joshua Comeau, Jr.; MF Elvis Gibson, Jr.; DEF David Mendez, Jr.; MF Michael Okigbo, Jr.; GK Connor Akin, Soph.; DEF Awatt Awatt, Soph.; MF/F Ethan Barlay, Soph.; MF Demilade Ladipo, Soph.; DEF Alan Nguyen, Soph.; GK Angel Pedraza, Soph.; F/MF Tommy Robinson, Soph.; DEF Jaciel Santiago, Soph.; DEF Jeremy White, Soph.; DEF Marcus Clark, Fr.; MF Dior Landers, Fr.; MF Jeffery Montes, Fr.; F Christopher Reyes, Fr.
Rockdale County Girls
Coach: Erwin Equihua
2022 record: 3-11
Returning starters: MF Zoe Baker, Jr.; GK Destiny Simeon, Jr.; DEF Akeiyla Lundy, Soph.; DEF Briana Reid, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Kya Curry, Jr.; Jessica Mendez, Fr.
Coach Equihua’s take: “It will be a year of learning and developing athletes mentally and physically to learn a new system and new coaches. Our goal is to bring back the winning tradition and create a lineup that can come together and lead the Bulldogs back to the state playoffs after missing them for the last three years. The Bulldogs struggled to find offense last season, but they hope for better results this spring.”
Salem Boys
Coach: Andre Johnson
2022 record: 3-7, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MF Brandon Samuda, Sr.; MF Rony Orellana, Sr.; GK Joel Wedderburn, Sr.; MF Roger Gallardo, Sr.; MF Miguel Del Valle, Jr.; MF David Del Valle, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Cayden Heard, Sr.; MF Arnair Lawrence, Soph.; F Quentin Zetam, Fr.
Coach Johnson’s take: “After winning a very keenly contested region last year, the Seminoles were knocked out in the first round. This was the first time we made the playoffs in the last 10 years. Salem is hopeful of increasing our win total this year. The team will be solid in midfield and defense.”
Salem Girls
Coach: Andre Johnson
2022 record: 3-7
Returning starters: GK Kailee Balcom, Sr.; MF Gabriy’el Harkness, Jr.; MF Marycruz Montes, Sr.; MF Paige Missick, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Marlene Escalante, Sr.; MF Samaria Monroy, Fr.; DEF Thiri Blanco, Fr.
Coach Johnson’s take: “The Seminoles made improvements last season, winning three regional games. We have a group of highly focused girls, and we have a noticeably young team with lots of newcomers to help us through the season.”
