COVINGTON -- Once Jordon Marshall gave Newton a 2-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter - one that saw the Rams and Tigers of Fayette County trading shots up until that point - the lead only grew bigger for the hosts.
The Rams led the Tigers by as many as 22 points in the second half and went on to win 88-78, sending No. 9 Newton of Class 7A past No. 7 Fayette County of Class 5A in their home-opener.
Senior Shawn Smith’s 19 points on 8 of 14 shooting paced the Rams who finished with six players scoring in double figures. Freshman Qua Brown scored 15 while Caleb Byrd and TJ Clark each chipped in with 13.
“I thought they did an excellent job,” Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons said of his team. “Fayette has a good team. They were the AAAAA runner-ups last year and they don’t quit. It’s no secret - we have to score. We’re not going to out-rebound teams. We have to score and I thought we did a great job of that.”
The Rams (2-0) did plenty of scoring against the Tigers Thursday night. As a team, the Rams shot 49 percent from the field on 32 made field goals. In the first half, the Rams scored 47 points and shot 57 percent from the field.
Seven different Rams scored in the first quarter. Byrd started quick with a 3-pointer midway through the quarter and a fast-break dunk that sent the patrons in attendance into a frenzy.
At the end of one quarter, Newton held a 22-15 lead on an efficient 10 of 17 shooting from the field.
The game was won and lost in the second quarter.
Smith scored eight of his 19 points in the quarter and helped shut down the Tiger backcourt on defense. The Rams knocked down 10 more shots in the quarter and held the Tigers to just 1 of 12 to built its halftime lead to 47-28.
Fayette’s top three scorers, King Calhoun, Terry Brown and JeKobe Coleman were each held without a made shot in the second quarter.
The Rams cooled off in the third quarter, shooting just 6 of 17 from the field, but managed to thwart any run attempted by the Tigers to cut into the lead. Both Smith and Marshall recorded AND-1’s late in the quarter to keep their lead at 19 points heading into the fourth.
“Tonight, we needed him and he delivered,” Gibbons said of Smith. “That’s what you expect out of him. I thought he was poised and I thought he made the plays that were there. The game looked pretty easy for him for the first three quarters.”
Fayette managed to cut Newton’s lead to single digits late in the fourth quarter, something Gibbons took most of the blame for.
“My energy wasn’t good in the second half as the coach,” Gibbons said. “I was probably more relaxed than a coach should be and I told the guys that right away after the game.”
Despite the comeback attempt, Gibbons was happy with the way his team scored the ball and converted tough shots all night.
“We have a lot of dribble and pass guys,” Gibbons said. “We have a very talented collection of guards and these guys are young.”
After a quiet first game of the season against Morgan County, Smith was happy to get his offense going against Fayette.
“I felt great,” Smith said. “I felt like we were playing as a team and moving the ball more. The court was more open to me, so I just found my spots and got to them. I think we can be very good. We had a slow third quarter, but we played pretty well other than that.”
Marshall finished his night with 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting while Harry James chipped in with 10.