Newton standout Anaya Arnold will continue her running career at Fort Valley State University.
Arnold, who graduated this year from the Newton College and Career Academy, recently signed with Fort Valley after a standout high school career that included qualifying for the state finals in the 800- and 1,600-meter run in track and field the past three years. She holds the school record in the 800 (2 minutes, 20.98 seconds) and the 1,600 relay (3:59.44).
She also was Newton’s lone state cross country qualifier last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.