Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Girls Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Newton's Ashanti Wright. The standout Ram received 958 votes to beat out Heritage's Kristyn Goshay, who finished with 839. Eastside's Jodi Reid racked up 472 votes to finish in third while Rockdale's Shaquice May finished with 246.
Newton's Ashanti Wright scored a team-high 14 points in the Rams' dominant 61-39 victory over Fayette County last week. The senior knocked down two first-half three-pointers in the victory.