Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Girls Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Newton’s Ashleigh Norris, who received 1,089 votes. Eastside’s T’Niah Douglas finished in a close second with 949 votes while Alcovy’s Ajoyous Tuggle finished in third and Rockdale’s Nylah Williams finished in fourth.
Norris scored 19 points in a loss to Grayson last Tuesday and followed that up with 11 points in a win over Rockdale last Friday.