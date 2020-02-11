PERRY -- For the second year in a row, Newton’s Micah Bryant will compete at the state traditions tournament after turning in a strong showing at sectionals last weekend.
The senior took second at 220 pounds and will be joined at state by teammate Orlando Rodes on the boys side. The Rams also qualified three girls for the state tournament. India Page and Amanda Manirambona will both compete at 152 pounds while Acaylah Evans will compete at 197 pounds.
Bryant’s run at a second-place finish began with three straight wins. Bryant faced McEachern’s Ese Dubre in the final and was pinned. The senior improved six spots from last year’s secontionals after finishing in eighth as a junior.
In his first season competing at Newton, Rodes qualified for state at 120 pounds and needed a win in the second round of the consolation bracket to do so. Standing between Rodes and a spot in this week’s 16-man bracket stood Archer’s Martin Maze, who pinned Rodes at last week’s Area 8 meet.
Rodes went on to pay Mize back with a pin to quality and wound up settling for an eighth-place finish in the tournament.
Competing on the girls side, Page took second at 152 pounds while Manirambona and Evans each finished in third. Page was pinned in her title round while Manirambona and Evans each won their third-place bouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.