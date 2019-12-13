Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Boys Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Caleb Byrd of Newton High School. Byrd, a senior at Newton, received 332 votes to beat second-place RJ Noord of Heritage, who finished with 242. Eastside’s Myles Rice scored 194 votes while Salem’s Jeremiah Venson got 126.
Byrd scored a team-high 21 points in a 61-47 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night before scoring a game-high 26 points in an 84-80 overtime win at home against No. 1 ranked Grayson. Byrd is leading the Rams in scoring.