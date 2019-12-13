Newton's Caleb Byrd
Newton’s Caleb Byrd will play for the Rams for his senior season after spending two years at Rome.

 Special Photo: Dale Zanine

Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Boys Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.

This week’s winner is Caleb Byrd of Newton High School. Byrd, a senior at Newton, received 332 votes to beat second-place RJ Noord of Heritage, who finished with 242. Eastside’s Myles Rice scored 194 votes while Salem’s Jeremiah Venson got 126.

Byrd scored a team-high 21 points in a 61-47 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night before scoring a game-high 26 points in an 84-80 overtime win at home against No. 1 ranked Grayson. Byrd is leading the Rams in scoring.

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.