Newton’s Caleb Byrd was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State roster for the Class AAAAAAA North roster, released Friday by the organization.
The Georgia Southern signee averaged 22 points-per-game for the Rams including an average of 26.5 points during the region and state tournament action. Byrd led the county in total points scored this season with 683.
