Newton's Caleb Byrd scored his 2,000th career point Friday night against Grayson. 

Newton’s Caleb Byrd was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State roster for the Class AAAAAAA North roster, released Friday by the organization.

The Georgia Southern signee averaged 22 points-per-game for the Rams including an average of 26.5 points during the region and state tournament action. Byrd led the county in total points scored this season with 683.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

