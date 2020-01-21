Diondre Glover has a new home heading into next month’s National Signing Day after committing to the Savannah State football team over the weekend.
Glover, a standout on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and corner, chose Savannah State, an NCAA Division 1 FCS program, over Albany State after recently taking a visit.
Torn between the two schools, Glover said his decision was made after completing his visit.
“It was the atmosphere,” Glover said. “It felt like family. It felt like I was already committed there when I wasn’t. I always had great conversations with the coaches. They came in and showed nothing but love.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Newton athlete was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rams in 2019. The senior led the Rams in receiving with 617 yards and seven TDs. On defense, Glover recorded 29 tackles and broke up seven passes. Glover’s 617 yards receiving ranks him No. 2 in the area this season. His seven TD receptions has him tied for first with teammate Robert Lewis.
“I am very excited about being a Tiger,” Glover said. “I look forward to the next chapter in my life as a Tiger.”
