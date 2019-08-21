COVINGTON — Several storylines have emerged out of Friday night’s Week 1 matchup between in-county rivals Newton and Alcovy in what will be their 10th meeting all-time dating back to 2006.
While the Rams will be looking to win their sixth straight against the Tigers, a streak that began in 2012, the debut of two first-year head coaches will be the point of emphasis leading up to kickoff.
For Newton head coach Camiel Grant, Friday night will make his second career game as the Rams’ frontman, but his first as a full-time head coach. Grant coached the Rams in their first-round playoff game last season as an interim.
On the Alcovy sideline, first-year head coach Jason Dukes is set to make his debut after accepting the Tigers’ head coaching position last January. Dukes previously coached at Alpharetta and most recently served as a defensive coordinator in Louisiana.
Grant and his Newton staff have been busy this offseason implementing several new philosophy’s, something he’s hoping will only strengthen with a Week 1 victory over the Tigers.
“Everybody at this point has things that they have tried to implement during the offseason, whether that’s schematically or whether that’s philosophically,” Grant said. “To start the season with a win is a great way to reinforce those things that you’ve been working on and get some validation. From that standpoint, it is definitely huge.”
In the Rams’ two scrimmage games, one against Salem in the spring and one against MLK last Saturday, both resulted in wins for the county’s largest program. On Saturday, Grant received a first-hand look at the vast improvements they have made over the course of the offseason.
“One of the things that we’ve been talking about all the way back from the winter is just the effort that we play with and being completely engaged in what we’re doing,” Grant said. “I thought those things went very well. We were flying around on both sides of the ball. The effort was at a level that I was pleased with.”
Grant and the Rams have also named their starting quarterback for Week 1 after a battle between senior Neal Howard and sophomore Jevarra Martin worked itself out over the past few weeks.
“Neal will be the starter, there is no question about that,” Grant said. “At this point, he has solidified himself in that role. He played well (on Saturday). He played with a lot of composure and played like a senior in terms of getting people lined up and making the right checks at the line of scrimmage. Being calm and not letting the moment get too big for him.”
Neal completed two passes against the Tigers last season for 100 yards and one touchdown in the Rams’ 37-3 victory last season. Senior wide receiver Robert Lewis caught two passes for 56 yards and scored once. Senior defensive back Josh Hardeman recorded an interception in the victory, too.
Having started several games on offense over the course of the last two seasons, Grant expects to see Howard perform well against the Tigers.
“It will be a different atmosphere against Alcovy,” Grant said. “MLK was a good football team, but Alcovy presents a different challenge just with it being a county rivalry game. A lot of the guys on their team have grown up with guys on our team, so this will be different in terms of the emotions involved. But I expect Neal to handle that.”
For the Tigers, Friday will also mark the debut of sophomore quarterback MJ Stroud, who played wide receiver as a freshman. With not much film to go off of, Grant said it will be important to say fundamentally sound against one of the Tigers’ best athletes.
“I know that we’re going to have to be disciplined in our gap assignments and in our rush lanes,” Grant said. “Even in the small amount of film that we’ve been able to see, we know that he can pull it down and hurt you. With him being a former receiver, you know that his ability to run with the football is dangerous. At the same time, you can’t overemphasize that and then give up some things coverage wise.”
Dukes named Stroud the starter not too long into spring practice and has watched his young quarterback improve with each passing week. Stroud helped lead the Tigers to a spring victory over Woodland and performed well in spots against the Tigers’ scrimmage loss to Jackson last Friday.
The Tigers were without starting running back NaTorien Holloway in last Friday’s scrimmage against Jackson, as well as Andrae and Adrian Robinson, two of the Tigers’ top skill players.
Holloway rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries last season against the Rams with his longest coming on a 26-yard run.
With Holloway and Andrae Robinson adding to the Tigers’ already impressive run game, Grant said shutting down their running lanes will be a key point of emphasis on Friday night.
“To me, you always start any game plan out trying to stop the run,” Grant said. “That becomes a concern because you don’t have a lot of data to use to put your plan together. When you couple (Holloway) with the fact that (Stroud) is an excellent athlete, now there’s an extra guy to account for in the run game.”
If guys are not playing assignment, sound football, it can be problematic for you. Even when you are sound, a kid like (Holloway) has the ability to make a guy miss. You want to gang tackle. You don’t want to end up in 1-on-1 situations and give him the opportunity to be a good athlete and make a kid miss.”
The Tigers will be in search of their first win against the Rams since 2009. Their last regular season win came against Salem in Week 3 of 2018.
With many predicting a successful 2019 campaign for the Rams, Grant said his excitement level to see his team perform on Friday night is through the roof.
“We’re very excited,” Grant said. “To actually get out there and play against some other folks in a game that counts, that’s exciting. For me, I think it’s going to be this way for the entire season. The most exciting thing is to be blessed with so many kids that have talent. The coaching staff that we’ve put together has a tremendous respect for the job these guys are doing.”