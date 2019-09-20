CONYERS -- Trailing by one run entering the fifth inning, Newton struck for seven runs late en route to an 11-4 victory at Heritage Thursday night.
The Rams (15-6) were led by freshman Kyla Stroud, who finished the game 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Stroud also launched her second home run of the season in the seventh inning to hit for the cycle.
A 2-hit, 3-RBI night from Newton’s Aulora Edwards helped pace the Rams’ offense, too, while Chasidah Parker drove in a run on on her only hit of the night. Kaitlyn Neely finished her night with three hits and scored three runs in the win.
In the circle, Hayden Pearson earned the win, tossing seven innings of 8-hit, 4-run ball while striking out four.
Heritage (11-10) was led by Jordan Wilson’s three hits on senior night. Kennedy Stephens drove in a pair of runs on the night on two hits while Makenzie Pugh drove in one run.
Stephens, the Patriots’ starting pitcher, allowed six earned runs on the night off 14 hits.