COVINGTON -- With his passion for football dried up by the end of his sophomore year and his failure to make the basketball team as a junior, Newton’s Micah Bryant turned his attention to the sport of wrestling, one he had said no to on several occasions.
Bryant, who entered high school in 2016, remembers coaches at Newton asking him to wrestle on several occasions. Every time, Bryant’s response was the same.
“In the ninth grade, I started slimming down,” Bryant said. “I was into football and I was stronger than a lot of people. The coaches would come to me and tell me that I should wrestle. I would always tell them, ‘nah, I don’t really want to do that. I’m going to stick to football.’”
By the end of his sophomore year, Bryant’s football dreams were over. Once again, coaches were asking Bryant to wrestle, and this time he was open to the possibility.
“I got to the 11th grade and they asked me one last time,” Bryant said. “I told them that If I didn’t make the basketball team, I’d come. I didn’t make the basketball team, I came and it was fun.”
Helping fast track Bryant’s wrestling career was first-year head coach Tommy Gregory, who knew of Bryant from his football days. Always known as a strong kid, learning the technical side of wrestling was the much bigger challenge for Bryant.
“It was tough for him at first,” Gregory said. “He didn’t understand what to do to take a guy down. And once he got a guy down, or in a position, he didn’t realize what he had to do to keep him there and get the win by fall. There was a lot of work on how to earn points and how to avoid points being gained on him.”
While it was a struggle at first, it didn’t take long before the rookie wrestler started earning wins on the mat.
“With any sport that I do, I’m a fast learner,” Bryant said. “Even when I mess up, I’ll learn fast how to fix my mistakes. I only had like three moves in my bag. It got me far and I learned more moves along the way.”
In his first year wrestling, Bryant managed to qualify for sectionals and had compiled a 24-7 record on the season. With an opportunity to qualify for state, Bryant’s chances nearly went up in smoke after losing in the first round and narrowly winning in a win-or-go-home match against North Forsyth’s Dylan Lyerly.
Bryant went on to finish eighth at sectionals and claimed the final qualifying spot for the Class AAAAAAA state tournament in Macon.
“I didn’t plan on going to state,” Bryant said. “I didn’t think that I was going to, but I’ve always had the mindset that if I want something, I’ll go for it.”
Bryant failed to place at state, but to make it to the biggest dance and represent Newton as the only Ram to qualify was a monumental achievement for the junior.
“At first, I had butterflies,” Bryant said. “But as soon as I got there, I knew it was time to get serious and to be disciplined. It was great. It was all love and I really want to go back.”
Ready to return for his senior year, Bryant started off the season with an injured shoulder. Back in time to compete in the annual Newton Cup, it was his pin in the final bout against Alcovy that helped win Newton its first-ever title.
Bryant is 11-3 on the season and is hoping for a return to state as an individual. Gregory thinks that will happen.
“What I love most about Micah and his journey is his humility,” Gregory said. “Here, you have a state qualifier willing to wrestle down in JV just to get a workout while he was injured. That kind of guy deserves to be state qualifier and even a state placer this year. I think with his weight management and his ability to be more technical, he’s going to do that.”
Bryant’s success as a wrestler has helped Gregory’s sales pitch to other athletes at Newton. Looking to rebuild the program, Gregory said he’s already using Bryant as his a model for future success at Newton.
“One of the biggest things a kid would say is, ‘I don’t know how to wrestle,’” Gregory said. “I can always say, ‘Micah Bryant was a first-year wrestler and was a state qualifier.’ It’s a big selling point and getting kids interested in talking about what Micah was able to do.”
For Bryant, it’s all about keeping a level head and staying focused on the task at hand in Year 2 as a wrestler at Newton.
““I’m going to stay humble,” Bryant said. “If I make it, I make it. I’m keeping positivity in my heart and in my mind.”