Newton’s Nyland Green races towards the end zone in the first half against Shiloh.

 Staff Photos: Colin Hubbard

Newton junior defensive back, wide receiver Nyland Green was offered by the University of Georgia Friday afternoon. The 4-star athlete adds UGA to his long list of offers that includes Clemson, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

