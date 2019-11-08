Newton junior defensive back, wide receiver Nyland Green was offered by the University of Georgia Friday afternoon. The 4-star athlete adds UGA to his long list of offers that includes Clemson, Auburn and Georgia Tech.
Newton's Nyland Green receives offer from University of Georgia
