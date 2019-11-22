Newton's Shawn Smith
Buy Now

Newton's Shawn Smith

 DALE ZANINE

Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Boys Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.

This week’s winner is Newton's Shawn Smith, who hauled in 847 votes to edge out Eastside's Myles Rice. Heritage's James White took third in voting while Salem's Tahron Taylor finished in fourth. 

In his first three games of the season, Smith is averaging 12.3 points-per-game and is first in both rebounds (4.3) and assists (3). Smith scored 19 points in the Rams' 88-78 win over ranked Fayette County earlier this month. 

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.