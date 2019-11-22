Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Boys Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Newton's Shawn Smith, who hauled in 847 votes to edge out Eastside's Myles Rice. Heritage's James White took third in voting while Salem's Tahron Taylor finished in fourth.
In his first three games of the season, Smith is averaging 12.3 points-per-game and is first in both rebounds (4.3) and assists (3). Smith scored 19 points in the Rams' 88-78 win over ranked Fayette County earlier this month.