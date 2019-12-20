_M4I6001.jpg
Newton's TJ Clark shoots a jumpshot against McDonough earlier this week.

Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Boys Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.

This week’s winner is Newton’s TJ Clark, who raked in 1,324 votes to edge out Eastside’s Chauncey Wiggins, who finished with 1,166. Salem’s Xavier Eutsey took third while Rockdale’s Kevin Sesberry finished in fourth.

Clark knocked down two three-pointers and scored 14 points in a win over No. 1 ranked Grayson last Tuesday and followed that up with a career-high 20 points on Friday against Rockdale. Clark hit the game-winning shot, a baseline jumper, with under one minute remaining in the game.

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.