CONYERS -- In what was a great back-and-forth effort in the first 13 minutes of Friday night’s meeting between Rockdale County and Newton that saw the two rivals trade leads six different times turned into a second-half rout for the Rams.
Leading the host Bulldogs 28-23 at halftime, the Rams scored 38 points in the second half to cruise past Rockdale 66-47. With the win, the Rams improve to 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAAA play while the Bulldogs fall to 2-1.
“Every region win matters and every region win feels good,” Newton head coach Tiffani Johnson said. “No matter how ungly, easy or hard. The region wins are what matters and it feels good to end 2019 at 2-1.”
The Bulldogs took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter thanks to a Shaquice May three-pointer, her only of the game. The lead changed back and forth five times in the second quarter before two tech free throws from Tijunna Freeman gave the Rams the lead for good heading into halftime.
The Rams were rewarded two tech free throws after a ruling of having six players on the court following a Bulldog timeout. The Bulldogs disputed the call, but to no avail. Freeman’s free throws gave the Rams a 24-22 lead, sparking a late 6-1 run.
Newton did the majority of its damage without leading scorer Ashleigh Norris on the court. The sophomore was handed three fouls in the first half and was forced to the bench. Johnson commended the play of the rest of her team for making plays without her.
“Our bench has been and is going to be our savior having starters in foul trouble and having a solid bench to be able to support and put in a good effort,” Johnson said.
With the Bulldogs struggling to knock down shots, both from the field and at the free throw line, the deficit grew to 10 points by the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 13 points, 41-28 before entering the fourth quarter trailing 43-33.
The Bulldogs missed six free throws in the third quarter before missing nine more in the fourth quarter.
“We missed a lot of free throws,” Turley said. “We left a lot of points on the board with layups. To beat those good teams, those are the ones that really matter. We missed enough to be in the lead at some point. We just have to take ownership.”
Despite the cold shooting night, the Bulldogs managed to cut the Newton lead to 46-41 with 5:41 left to play when Alana Moore went coast-to-coast for a layup. On the very next possession, however, Newton’s Maka’ya Cushion buried a three-pointer to extend the lead back out to eight.
From that point on, the Rams went on to out-score the Bulldogs 14-6 to end the game.
Norris led the Rams with 11 points on just one made field goal while Cushion scored 10 and Freeman scored eight. Ashanti Wright chipped in with six.
The Bulldogs were led by May’s game-high 14 points. No other Bulldog reached double figures on the night.
Rockdale head coach Sean Turley called the loss a great learning experience for his young team that featured two freshman starters Friday night in Lia Edwards and Nylah Williams. The Bulldogs’ starting point guard, freshman Madison Presha, did not play.
“Especially for our young players, it was good to be on a stage like this,” Turley said. “We’re going to get tested and it’s good for them to get tested early. To play in a rivalry type environment where the emotions are high, you really have to learn how to play with that composure and discipline and I thought they did that in spots. I wouldn’t throw this game away. It has to happen for us to mature and grow up faster.”