Three Newton boys soccer players earned spots on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Team, released after voting from the league’s coaches.
The Rams’ Justin Dewdney, Brandon Monterrosas and Rigoberto Sanchez earned second-team honors in the region, considered one of the strongest in the state for boys soccer.
