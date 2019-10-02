COVINGTON -- Kyla Stroud could do no wrong Tuesday night in the first and only round of the Region 8-AAAAAAA tournament.
Newton’s star freshman entered play with 14 hits in her last 18 at-bats and left with even gaudier numbers after helping lead the Rams to a doubleheader sweep of Shiloh, 8-0, 21-1 to clinch the region’s No. 3 seed in the upcoming state tournament.
Stroud finished her night 5-for-6 at the plate with three doubles, one triple and one home run to pair with seven RBIs.
The Auburn commits’ terrific night at the plate paired well with that of Hayden Pearson’s 5-inning perfect game in the Rams’ 8-0 Game 1 victory. The sophomore needed only 53 pitches to retire the first 15 batters she faced before the game was called.
The Rams will now await word on their first-round opponent, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAAAAA.
“We definitely took advantage of pitching today and we played really solid defense,” Newton head coach Virginia Tucker-Smith said. “The girls were just on today. Now, we go to work on adjusting because next week is going to be a whole different type of pitching.”
Already leading the Generals 2-0 after a pair of RBI doubles from Ty’Liyah Hardeman and Stroud, the Rams added to their lead with three more runs in the third.
Hardeman’s second double of the game scored the Rams’ third run before Aulora Edwards doubled home Hardeman and Stroud to extend the lead to 5-0.
Stroud’s third home run of the season came in the fifth inning when the the freshman launched a ball over the left-center field wall with ease. Pearson then ended the game with a quick 1-2-3 fifth that featured strikeouts 4 and 5, respectively.
“I don’t think (Hayden) even knew that she threw a perfect game,” Tucker-Smith said. “It’s one of those things where you can’t say anything or you jinx it. When Hayden is on, she’s on.”
In Game 2, Hardeman’s third double of the day gave the Rams an early 2-0 lead before Edwards doubled home Hardeman three batters later.
After adding six more runs in the second on six hits, including a 2-RBI double from Stroud, the Rams exploded for 12 runs in the fifth on 11 hits. Stroud tripled home two more runs in the inning before Edwards tripled home another.
Leading the Generals 21-1 with one out, the game was called, not by the umpires, but by Shiloh head coach Chris Polk. The decision was made after a Kaitlyn Neely line drive smacked off the face mask of Shiloh third baseman Delanyie Hollis, who immediately headed for the dugout.
Polk then called the game off, handing the Rams victory. Hollis was later life-flighted to the hospital with an undisclosed injury suffered on the play.
Hardeman finished her night 4-for-5 at the plate with four doubles and six RBIs while Edwards tacked on a 4-for-5 night with three doubles, a triple and four RBIs. Neely chipped in with a 3-for-4 day with 2 RBIs.
Katelynn Anglin was awarded the win for the Rams in Game 2 after allowing one earned run on two hits in two innings.
WIth the Rams awaiting the end of the Region 6 tournament later this week, Tucker-Smith does know that their traveling plans won’t be as extreme as last season. Barring an upset of North Gwinnett, the Rams will likely face either Mill Creek or Mountain View, both of whom are located in neighboring Gwinnett County.
No. 3 seed Mill Creek defeated No. 2 seed Mountain View 8-7 Tuesday in the tourrnament’s first round.
“It’s closer, so the bus ride is not going to be nearly as long,” Tucker-Smith said. “That’s always a good thing. We’re off (school) next week and I don’t know if that’s a blessing or a hindrance to us. I feel like it didn’t help us so much last year, but this is a whole different region and a whole different set of teams.”
A date next week for the Rams’ best-of-three first-round matchup has not yet been determined, either.
“If we’re hitting and we play solid defense like I know we can, we can play with anybody,” Tucker-Smith said. “It’s just a matter if it all comes together at the right time.”