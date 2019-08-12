LEXINGTON -- Newton softball made its season debut Friday afternoon at Oglethorpe County High School and easily dispatched both Morgan County and Tift County to begin the year 2-0.
Their 2-0 start to the season is their best start in more than a decade.
The Rams’ Game 1 victory over Morgan County featured a strong pitching debut from sophomore Hayden Pearson, who tossed all seven innings while allowing six hits and two runs on four strikeouts.
Pearson also made her mark at the plate, diving in three runs on two hits.
Ty’Liyah Hardeman and Katelynn Anglin drove in a pair of runs for the Rams while Kaitlyn Neely, Mariah Williams and Kyla Stroud each drove in one.
The Rams scored two or more runs in four different innings, including three in the top of the seventh to win the game easily, 10-2.
Newton 11, Tift County 6
In the Rams’ nightcap against Tift County, Pearson earned her second win in as many starts after dominating the Blue Devils in her 4 ⅔ innings of work. Pearson allowed just three hits and one run while striking out two.
At the plate, the Rams were paced by Neely’s 2-for-3 clip at the plate. The junior led the team with three RBIs while D’myia Jackson drove in a pair. Williams drove in one run and stole two bases in the 11-6 victory while Hardeman added two base hits.
The Rams trailed the Blue Devils 6-5 before striking for six runs in the sixth to pull away late.