COVINGTON -- Behind three no-hit innings from Hayden Pearson, Newton softball cruised to a 23-0 victory at home against Stephenson Wednesday evening.
The Rams scored their 23 runs on just four base hits. 16 came in the game’s opening frame. The final seven followed in the second inning.
Katelynn Anglin was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in two runs. She also scored three times. Ty’Liyah Hardeman and D’myia Jackson were responsible for the other hits for the Rams. Hardeman drove in a pair of runs and walked twice.
Kaitlyn Neely scored three runs for the Rams, as did Aaliyah Mitchell. Pearson, Aulora Edwards and Allyriah Russell each scored twice.
In the circle, five of Pearson’s nine outs recorded came via strikeout.
The Rams’ 23 runs scored are the most in a game since 2015 when they defeated Lovejoy 20-2.