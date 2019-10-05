SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett couldn’t manufacture any points Friday, and two big plays by Newton resulted in touchdowns to give the visiting Rams a 19-0 win.
South Gwinnett’s defense stiffened up on Newton’s first drive and kept the Rams from scoring after they had driven down inside the 5-yard line. A holding penalty on second and goal from the 2 pushed Newton back to the 15, and a fumble on the next play was recovered by Newton but put them in a big hole at third and 29. After an incompletion on third down, South’s Jameer Alves picked off the fourth down pass to end the threat and keep the game scoreless.
The Comets (3-3, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA) had two scoring chances in the red zone in the second quarter, but both possessions ended without points. Early in the quarter, they drove as close as the 6-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. With about 2:30 to go in the half, they were stopped on fourth and goal at the 9-yard line after an incompletion by Tre Truitt (4-for-16, 59 yards, 2 interceptions, 88 yards rushing).
The game seemed destined to go to halftime scoreless, but Newton’s offense made a big play to put the Rams (5-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) on top 6-0 late in the second quarter. After a 31-yard run by Neal Howard was reduced to a 12-yard game due to a hold on the play, the Rams managed to get a first down with less than a minute to go in the half.
On first and 10 at the Newton 36, Howard (6-for-18, 169 yards, TD, interception) passed to Robert Lewis (2 receptions, 97 yards, TD) on the right flank. Lewis sped down the right sideline, dodged a couple of tackles inside the 20-yard line and got into the end zone for a score, giving Newton a 6-0 lead.
Neither team threatened much in the third quarter. But when the fourth quarter started, the pressure started to pick up.
On the first play of the final quarter, South Gwinnett mishandled a punt attempt and gave the ball to Newton at the South 14-yard line. The Comet defense was able to hold Newton from getting even a first down, and a 28-yard field goal attempt by Abdiel Velasquez went wide left and kept the game at 6-0.
South seemed on its way to tying or going ahead, reaching the Newton 36-yard line with about 9:00 left on the clock. But Newton defensive back Nyland Green stepped in front of a pass by South’s Truitt at the Rams’ 45 and returned the interception 55 yards for a touchdown that put Newton in control up 13-0 with 8:46 to go in the game.
After South failed to get past midfield on its next drive, Newton drove the ball inside the 20. Velasquez hit a 34-yard field goal to make the score 16-0 with 3:41 to go.
On the ensuing kickoff, any small chance the Comets had to come back was killed when nobody caught the kick, allowing the Rams to jump on the ball. Velasquez hit a 33-yard field goal to put Newton up 19-0 with a minute to go.
The Rams drove nearly 70 yards in the final minute, but Truitt was picked off on the final play of the game inside the 5-yard line to keep the Comets from putting any points on the board.
NEWTON 19, SOUTH 0
Newton 0 6 0 13 — 19
South 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Newton: Robert Lewis 64 pass from Neal Howard (kick blocked) 0:29
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Newton: Nyland Green 55 interception return (Abdiel Velasquez kick) 8:46
Newton: Velasquez 34 FG, 3:41
Newton: Velasquez 33 FG, 1:00